Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Not Kangana Ranaut, but this actress was Anurag Basu's original choice for Gangster, she was rejected because..

Meet one of India’s richest woman who bought Rs 118 crore adjacent building for clear sea view from home, net worth is..

This actor lost home in floods, had no money for months, installed TV towers, one role made him star, now charges...

When India gave 12 villages to Pakistan in exchange of one due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Not Kangana Ranaut, but this actress was Anurag Basu's original choice for Gangster, she was rejected because..

Meet one of India’s richest woman who bought Rs 118 crore adjacent building for clear sea view from home, net worth is..

7 domestic animals that originated in Asia

Diabetes: Best dry fruits to lower blood sugar levels in summer

10 fruits that help lose weight faster

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

Not Kangana Ranaut, but this actress was Anurag Basu's original choice for Gangster, she was rejected because..

This actor had blockbuster debut, but had no work for 11 years, lost all money, sold car, drove taxi, now is...

This actor lost home in floods, had no money for months, installed TV towers, one role made him star, now charges...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Kangana Ranaut, but this actress was Anurag Basu's original choice for Gangster, she was rejected because..

Before Kangana Ranaut, Chitrangda Singh was finalised for Emraan Hashmi, Shiney Ahuja-starrer Gangster.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 04:36 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Kangana Ranaut with Shiney Ahuja in Gangster (Image source: IMDb)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

National Awardee actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut turned 37 on March 23, and she's geared up with the release of her upcoming directorial venture Emergency. In 18 years of career, Kangana did a phenomenal job as an actress and gave successful films such as Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu series, and Queen. However, Kangana's film journey began with Mahesh Bhatt's production Gangstar: A Love Story (2006).  Anurag Basu's directorial gave a perfect launch to Kangana, and she won praise for her performance. It is interesting to know that Kangana wasn't the first choice for this role. 

Not Kangana, but this actress was Anurag Basu's first choice for Gangster

Kangana Ranaut auditioned for Gangster, but she was called 'too young' for the character. Director Anurag Basu originally approached Chitrangda Singh for the female lead in Gangster, and she was signed for the film, but eventually, Kangana replaced her. In The Anupam Kher Show, Kangana opened up about this incident and said that after months of giving the audition, she got a call from Anurag Basu, "Suddenly after two months, Anurag called me desperately and said they needed to leave for an outdoor shoot immediately and are unable to get through Chitrangda. So Anurag said, ‘Chalo chalo ab tumhara hi make-up karke thodi badi dikhayenge, tum hi kar lo film (Now we will do your make-up to make you look a bit mature, and now you only do the film’). That’s how I got Gangster." 

Kangana's second version of the story

While appearing on Aap Ki Adalat, Kangana narrated a slightly tweaked version of the story and said that after waiting for two months, she called Anurag and got to know that Chitrangda Singh got the role. Kangana said, "Chitrangda's phone got switched off. She had to shoot outdoors, Seoul... Just a week before the outdoor shoot I got a call and he asked me whether I have a passport. I said no. He said if you can make a passport within a week then we will give you the film. I called my dad and took his help. Bhatt Sahab and Mukesh ji also helped me." Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency is slated to release in cinemas on June 14, 2022

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS polls, past results, check all updates

Meet man, an IITian, backed by Ratan Tata, who built Rs 3650 crore firm after...

IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as CSK captain

TCS inks 7-year deal to transform Denmark-based Ramboll’s IT infrastructure

RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement