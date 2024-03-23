Not Kangana Ranaut, but this actress was Anurag Basu's original choice for Gangster, she was rejected because..

Before Kangana Ranaut, Chitrangda Singh was finalised for Emraan Hashmi, Shiney Ahuja-starrer Gangster.

National Awardee actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut turned 37 on March 23, and she's geared up with the release of her upcoming directorial venture Emergency. In 18 years of career, Kangana did a phenomenal job as an actress and gave successful films such as Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu series, and Queen. However, Kangana's film journey began with Mahesh Bhatt's production Gangstar: A Love Story (2006). Anurag Basu's directorial gave a perfect launch to Kangana, and she won praise for her performance. It is interesting to know that Kangana wasn't the first choice for this role.

Not Kangana, but this actress was Anurag Basu's first choice for Gangster

Kangana Ranaut auditioned for Gangster, but she was called 'too young' for the character. Director Anurag Basu originally approached Chitrangda Singh for the female lead in Gangster, and she was signed for the film, but eventually, Kangana replaced her. In The Anupam Kher Show, Kangana opened up about this incident and said that after months of giving the audition, she got a call from Anurag Basu, "Suddenly after two months, Anurag called me desperately and said they needed to leave for an outdoor shoot immediately and are unable to get through Chitrangda. So Anurag said, ‘Chalo chalo ab tumhara hi make-up karke thodi badi dikhayenge, tum hi kar lo film (Now we will do your make-up to make you look a bit mature, and now you only do the film’). That’s how I got Gangster."

Kangana's second version of the story

While appearing on Aap Ki Adalat, Kangana narrated a slightly tweaked version of the story and said that after waiting for two months, she called Anurag and got to know that Chitrangda Singh got the role. Kangana said, "Chitrangda's phone got switched off. She had to shoot outdoors, Seoul... Just a week before the outdoor shoot I got a call and he asked me whether I have a passport. I said no. He said if you can make a passport within a week then we will give you the film. I called my dad and took his help. Bhatt Sahab and Mukesh ji also helped me." Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency is slated to release in cinemas on June 14, 2022