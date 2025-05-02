In 34 years of career, Ajay Devgn has been paired with several actresses on the big screen, but the audience showered love when the Raid 2 actor shared screen with this award-winning actress.

Vishal Veeru Devgn, who is popularly known as Ajay Devgn, started his film journey in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante. Ajay made a dynamic entry to the big screen, riding straight into the audience's hearts, with his stunt of standing on two moving motorbikes. In 34 years, Ajay has been part of several hit, superhits, and blockbusters. Just like other actors, he also has his lady luck, a leading lady who has mostly scored hits with him.

Whenever they came together, moviegoers loved them. Even when they're pitted against each other, they don't fail to entertain their die-hard fans. Interestingly, we are not talking about Ajay's real-life wife, Kajol, or Kareena Kapoor or Raveena Tandon.

The actress who gave the most hits with Ajay Devgn is...

Tabu (born as Tabassum Fatima Hashmi) is Ajay's best friend and lady luck in Bollywood. Together, they have done 10 films, and most of them were hits, superhits, and blockbusters.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu films

Ajay and Tabu did 10 films starting from VijayPath (1994), followed by Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Fitoor (2016), Golmaal Again (2017), De De Pyaar De (2019), Drishyam 2 (2022), Bholaa (2023), and Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha (2024). Except Thakshak, Bholaa, and Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha, the rest of their films were successful at the box office.

Tabu didn't marry because of Ajay Devgn?

The 53-year-old actress is single, and it is believed that she's unmarried because of Ajay. While promoting De De Pyaar De, Ajay also joked about Tabu's single life. In an interview Ajay said that he was asked why Tabu is single, and he said, "Usse (Tabu) ko main chaiye, aur usse main mil sakta nahi." Tabu also laughed, and he explained that Tabu wants someone whose qualities are similar to his and even Tabu agreed to it, and said, "Of course, meri jaan." On the work front, Ajay has scored another hit with Raid 2.