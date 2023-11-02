Headlines

Not Kajol, Ajay Devgn was going to marry this top Bollywood actress, relationship turned sour because...

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for more than 20 years and have two children - Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan.

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Ajay Devgn, Karisma Kapoor, and Kajol were all superhit stars of the 90s. The love triangle between these three made a lot of headlines in those days, but they never openly accepted the relationship. Especially, Karisma Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. There was a time when rumours of Karisma Kapoor and Ajay Devgn getting married were being spread. Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor got close to each other during the shooting of the film Jigar directed by Farogh Siddiqui. According to media reports, before this Ajay Devgn was dating Raveena Tandon.

After Jigar, Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor were seen together in films like Suhaag, Dhanwaan, and Sargam. While doing films together, both of them got to spend a lot of time with each other and became closer. But, Kajol entered Ajay Devgan's life with the 1995 film Hulchul. When Kajol met Ajay Devgn, got attracted to her bubbly nature and the two forged a friendship. 

In those days, Kajol was reportedly dating her friend Kartik Mehta but things were not so great between them. Being good friends, Ajay Devgn and Kajol used to discuss their problems and spend a lot of time together. This strengthened their relationship and both came closer. According to media reports, once Kajol and Ajay were sitting together when Ajay got a call from Karisma Kapoor and she got angry after hearing a female voice coming from behind. Ajay Devgn also later accepted his relationship with Kajol and thus Karisma was out of his life. In February 1999, Ajay Devgan and Kajol got married.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for more than 20 years and have two children - Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan.

