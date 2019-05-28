Not just online dating show, Karan Johar also planning rendezvous with Bollywood star wives post 'Takht' wrap

On the occasion of his 47th birthday, Karan Johar announced that he is all set to make his digital debut with a dating show titled What is Love? With Karan Johar. It will be streamed on a popular OTT platform and will witness the likes of Sunny Leone, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. Talking about the show, it is 'a one-of-a-kind dating reality show will be hosted by the man himself. Known for telling great love stories, Karan will be sharing his thoughts on love and relationships, but with an unexpected twist.'

Now after, What is Love? With Karan Johar, the ace filmmaker is likely to host another talk show which will be featuring Bollywood star wives. As per reports in Mid Day, KJo will be indulging in a candid chit-chat with these star wives about their relationship with superstar husbands and more.

Talking about the same, a source stated to the tabloid, "It is an intimate chat show where star wives will talk about how they have seen their better half chart a career in Bollywood, their struggles, and how their relationships have survived despite the constant spotlight and the dizzying pressure of stardom. Karan intends to bring in Gauri Khan and Twinkle Khanna amongst others.

The source further added, "The show will also, by extension, feature star moms or momagers who have helped their kids foray into the movies. Currently in the nascent stage, the show, once developed, will be pitched to different OTT platforms."

As per the tabloid, Karan might kickstart this show by the end of 2020 after completing the shoot of his upcoming directorial, Takht.