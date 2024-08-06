'Not just getting naked, but...': Anu Aggarwal justifies Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, talks about her topless scene

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

Meet Sheikh Rehana, the closest aide of Sheikh Hasina, her lifelong shadow, she is Hasina's....

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Bangladesh Crisis: Meet 3 student leaders who led protests to oust Sheikh Hasina

What exactly happened at Sheikh Hasina's house moments before she fled Dhaka for India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

Meet Sheikh Rehana, the closest aide of Sheikh Hasina, her lifelong shadow, she is Hasina's....

Meet Sheikh Rehana, the closest aide of Sheikh Hasina, her lifelong shadow, she is Hasina's....

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Brown superfoods that lower risk of diabetes, heart diseases

Brown superfoods that lower risk of diabetes, heart diseases

7 times Hollywood copied Bollywood

7 times Hollywood copied Bollywood

7 deadliest creatures other than snakes

7 deadliest creatures other than snakes

Beach पर Walk कर रहा था शख्स, अचानक से दिखी 8 करोड़ की चीज, कहानी चौंका देगी

Beach पर Walk कर रहा था शख्स, अचानक से दिखी 8 करोड़ की चीज, कहानी चौंका देगी

निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

Bra, बकरी और करोड़ों का ये... Bangladesh में Sheikh Hasina के जाने के बाद प्रदर्शकारियों ने PM house में ऐसे किया नंगा नाच, Video

Bra, बकरी और करोड़ों का ये... Bangladesh में Sheikh Hasina के जाने के बाद प्रदर्शकारियों ने PM house में ऐसे किया नंगा नाच, Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Bangladesh Latest News: Curfew To End, All Educational Institutions, Factories Set To Reopen

Bangladesh Latest News: Curfew To End, All Educational Institutions, Factories Set To Reopen

Bangladesh Political Crisis: PM Modi Chairs With CCS, Briefing About The Situation In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Political Crisis: PM Modi Chairs With CCS, Briefing About The Situation In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Here's How It All Went Wrong For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Here's How It All Went Wrong For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina In Bangladesh

Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

Jennifer Lopez 'furious' at Ben Affleck for 'humiliating' her, stalls divorce proceedings

Jennifer Lopez 'furious' at Ben Affleck for 'humiliating' her, stalls divorce proceedings

Raazi, Sita Ramam actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul: 'He hit me on the back...'

Raazi, Sita Ramam actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul: 'He hit me on the back...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Not just getting naked, but...': Anu Aggarwal justifies Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, talks about her topless scene

Anu Aggarwal defended Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot and recalled her topless scene in the 1994 short film The Cloud Door.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 02:19 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Not just getting naked, but...': Anu Aggarwal justifies Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, talks about her topless scene
Ranveer Singh-Anu Aggarwal (Image credit: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 2022, Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for an international magazine sparked a huge controversy. In a recent interview, Anu Aggarwal was asked about Ranveer's Paper magazine shoot, which led to multiple complaints being filed against him. She also discussed her own topless scene in a film, stating that it was “not a big deal.”

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, when asked about her topless scene in the 1994 short film The Cloud Door, Anu Aggarwal said in Hindi, "When I heard the script, this (scene) was not part of the script. When asked to do the bold scene during the shooting, I said no. I was shocked, I said 'What do you mean?' The issue was not the scene, or that I could not do it, the issue was that it was never a part of the script and I was not informed earlier... a month after the shoot wrapped up, I started questioning myself for refusing the scene.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anu Aggarwal (@anusualanu)

She added, "Then I was like 'It was unethical, they should have informed me when they offered me the script'. Being topless in public is not something everyone does, it is a different thing... eventually we did shoot the topless scene but I felt really bad about how it all went down as people lack ethics. I took it on as a challenge, and my family, especially my mom, was very supportive... being topless is not a big deal, when we can show people killing, hating each other in films."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

On being asked about Ranveer's bold photoshoot, Anu, said, "I think it is all good. A man, an actor needs to be daring. I think we cross our barriers as actors when we do such things... not just getting nude or naked, but also being able to cry openly in front of the camera."

In July 2022, Ranveer Singh made pop culture history by posing nude for Paper Magazine. The photo shoot prompted reactions, some praised him for this bold move, while others criticised it for being too risqué. The controversy even led to multiple police complaints alleging that he had violated public modesty.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Excise policy case: Delhi HC says CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI valid, there's no malice

Excise policy case: Delhi HC says CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI valid, there's no malice

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in these states for next 2 days, check details

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in these states for next 2 days, check details

'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

BSNL vs Reliance Jio: How BSNL's big move is set to affect Mukesh Ambani

BSNL vs Reliance Jio: How BSNL's big move is set to affect Mukesh Ambani

Bangladesh in a crisis: A coup, protests and a fleeing Prime Minister

Bangladesh in a crisis: A coup, protests and a fleeing Prime Minister

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement