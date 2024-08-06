'Not just getting naked, but...': Anu Aggarwal justifies Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, talks about her topless scene

Anu Aggarwal defended Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot and recalled her topless scene in the 1994 short film The Cloud Door.

In 2022, Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for an international magazine sparked a huge controversy. In a recent interview, Anu Aggarwal was asked about Ranveer's Paper magazine shoot, which led to multiple complaints being filed against him. She also discussed her own topless scene in a film, stating that it was “not a big deal.”

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, when asked about her topless scene in the 1994 short film The Cloud Door, Anu Aggarwal said in Hindi, "When I heard the script, this (scene) was not part of the script. When asked to do the bold scene during the shooting, I said no. I was shocked, I said 'What do you mean?' The issue was not the scene, or that I could not do it, the issue was that it was never a part of the script and I was not informed earlier... a month after the shoot wrapped up, I started questioning myself for refusing the scene.

She added, "Then I was like 'It was unethical, they should have informed me when they offered me the script'. Being topless in public is not something everyone does, it is a different thing... eventually we did shoot the topless scene but I felt really bad about how it all went down as people lack ethics. I took it on as a challenge, and my family, especially my mom, was very supportive... being topless is not a big deal, when we can show people killing, hating each other in films."

On being asked about Ranveer's bold photoshoot, Anu, said, "I think it is all good. A man, an actor needs to be daring. I think we cross our barriers as actors when we do such things... not just getting nude or naked, but also being able to cry openly in front of the camera."

In July 2022, Ranveer Singh made pop culture history by posing nude for Paper Magazine. The photo shoot prompted reactions, some praised him for this bold move, while others criticised it for being too risqué. The controversy even led to multiple police complaints alleging that he had violated public modesty.

