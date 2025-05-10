Amitabh Bachchan played matchmaker between his brother Ajitabh Bachchan and the latter's wife Ramola Bachchan, with whom the superstar was good friends even before entering the Hindi film industry.

Headed by Amitabh Bachchan, the Bachchan family is one of the most renowned families in the Indian film industry. Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Bachchan are also famous actors who have delivered several hits. The latest Bachchan member to enter Bollywood is Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, who are Amitabh and Jaya's daughter and son-in-law. However, many people don't know much about Amitabh's younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan and his family. Ajitabh's wife is Ramola Bachchan, and it was in fact Amitabh who played the matchmaker between them.

In an interview with Rediff in 2002, Ramola Bachchan shared that she knew Amitabh even before he entered into films. Talking about her friendship with the superstar, she said, "My friendship with Amitabh goes back to before he or I got married and even before I met Ajitabh. Amitabh was working in Kolkata in his pre-film days. We moved in the same circle and were very good friends. It was through him that I met Ajitabh. It was pure friendship. This was in the 1960s before he had thought of joining the films. I think he had a secret yearning for films, but it was not prominent then."

Describing Amitabh as a "family man", Ramola added, "We have been out of India for a while, but whenever Amitabh is in London or whenever we are in India we see a lot of him. He is primarily a family man. His commitments to his family are of the greatest importance to him. That is how I know him. I know him as a family man, a loving family man. He is very good at remembering special family occasions. In spite of his very busy life he never fails to remember family occasions. He calls us and wishes us from wherever he is. Our children get on with him very well. They know and respect him as their uncle but they also have a very informal relationship with him. He has the capacity of coming down to their level, chatting with them, having fun with them."

Ajitabh Bachchan and Ramola Bachchan share four children - three daughters Nilima Bachchan, Namrita Bachchan, Naina Bachchan, and one son Bhim Bachchan. Naina Bachchan is married to actor Kunal Kapoor, who has starred in famous films such as Rang De Basanti, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Don 2, and most recently, in Jewel Thief.

