Kajol recently recalled how Shah Rukh Khan's piece of advice changed the way she looked at her profession.

Shah Rukh Khan has been reigning in the Hindi film industry for over three decades. In his career, he has romanced almost every Bollywood actress including Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai and Preity Zinta among others. He continues to team with current actresses including Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. He must have exchanged creative energies with all of them and happened to give a piece of advice to his co-star, with whom he made best onscreen pair. Yes, she is none other than Kajol.

Kajol is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Do Patti, a Netflix thriller helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. In the latest interview, she happened to share an interesting piece of advice she received from SRK, which changed her approach towards her work. She mentioned how she used to face burnout at the age of 18, after working on back-to-back films. It was SRK who suggested learning acting to enjoy the process.

“I remember I finished the film and before that, Shah Rukh was like, ‘You know you just have to learn how to act.’ I was like, ‘What is this? What is he talking about?’ Of course, I’m doing a fabulous job!" She told India Today. She also recalled that she desired to quit the industry over burnout. She switched to doing four scenes and ten songs to save herself from exhaustion.

“I did this film called Udhaar Ki Zindagi. While I was finishing the film, I remember turning around and telling my mother, ‘You know, mom, I’m done. Wow. I’m burnt out. At the tender age of 18-and-a-half, I am done. I cannot move anymore. I cannot cry anymore. I cannot put glycerin anymore. I can’t. I don’t want to do these films anymore. I want to do, you know, four scenes, ten songs.’ I wanted to do such films. And I signed four films like that. So that’s where Gunda Raj, Hulchul, all these films came out from. I learnt the technique of acting after that,” she added.

Kajol and Shah Rukh have appeared in multiple movies together. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, are some of their best films together. Meanwhile, SRK will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s film titled King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, who made her debut with The Archies