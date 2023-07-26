Headlines

Not Juhi Chawla, but this actress was Yash Chopra's first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Darr

Not Juhi Chawla, but this actress was Yash Chopra’s first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Darr

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC extends stay on ASI survey of mosque premises till Thursday

BCCI announces Team India’s schedule for home season in 2023-24, check details

Ileana D'Cruz flaunts baby bump in sexy thigh-high slit dress, fans say 'looking so gorgeous'

Not Juhi Chawla, but this actress was Yash Chopra’s first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Darr

Juhi Chawla was not the first choice of Yash Chopra for Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol-starrer Darr.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 07:02 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan is one such actor who has aced the role of a hero and antagonist both. In his movie Darr, his performance was widely appreciated, however, do you know, Juhi Chawla was not the first choice of Yash Chopra for the film? 

The actress who was the first choice of Yash Chopra to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Darr is now one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. She is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. 

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Neeta Lulla revealed that not Juhi Chawla but Aishwarya Rai was the first choice for Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr and revealed the reason behind her not being a part of the film. She said, “I met Aishwarya for the first time in late Yash (Chopra) ji's office, where he was contemplating casting her for Darr," Lulla said. "I don't think many people know this. So we did a look test of sorts and he called me and said let's do a look test with her. When I saw her, Yash ji and I discussed and we said she was beautiful. But he said maybe it won't work out because she is going for the Miss World Pageant and she went away and that happened.” 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went on to win the Miss World title in 1994 and started her career with Mani Ratnam's 1997 film Iruvar. She starred in many Bollywood films like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Dhoom 2 which were a box office hit and was recently seen impressing the audience with her performance in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. 

Helmed by Yash Chopra, Darr stars Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sunny Deol. The movie revolves around the story of  Rahul who is obsessed with Kiran and stalks her constantly. However, he goes berserk when she gets engaged to Sunil, a navy officer, and he decides to forcefully claim Kiran for himself. The movie was released in 1993 and Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in the negative character was highly appreciated by the audience. 

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming action-thriller Jawan. The movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and is scheduled to release on September 7. He also has Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline which is scheduled to release in December.

