If you think only Jaya Bachchan and Rekha were the only two women with whom Amitabh Bachchan was romantically involved, you should read below.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been an example of an ideal power couple, even when the term wasn't invented. The megastar of Bollywood married the Guddi actress on June 3, 1973. The duo has seen many highs and lows in their 51 years of marriage. A few years after marriage Amitabh got linked with his co-star Rekha. However, if you think that Amitabh Jaya Bahaduri (now Bachchan) and Rekha are the only two women in his life, then you will be surprised. As per the new revelations, Jaya wasn't the first girlfriend of Bachchan.

Meet Maya: Amitabh Bachchan's first girlfriend

Author and film historian Hanif Zaveri recently spoke on the Meri Saheli podcast, and he revealed Amitabh's first love when he hadn't even entered Bollywood. Hanif revealed that when Amitabh was working in Kolkata, earning Rs 250 rupees, he was dating Maya, an employee of British Airways. Hanif said, "Amitabh Bachchan's first romance started in Kolkata when he was an employee in a company. I think at that time, he used to get a salary of Rs 250-300. And a girl named Maya came into his life. She was working with British Airways. Amitabh Bachchan loved her a lot, and she also loved him immensely. They kept meeting each other."

What led to the breakup of Maya and Amitabh?

After Amitabh went to Bombay to pursue acting he was living in his uncle, Neeru Mama's bungalow at Juhu. Maya used to come to Mumbai at his home, and then Amitabh got scared that her frequent visits would miff Neeru, and he would complain to his mom Teji Bachchan. Hanif said, "When Maya started coming, Amitabh Bachchan got scared that his mother, Teji, would find out through Neeru Mama. So, he decided to leave that place. Since he was working with Anwar Ali in Saat Hindustani—who is Mehmood’s brother—he shared this problem with Anwar Ali."

Mehmood's brother asked Amitabh to break with Maya

Hanif said that at that time Amitabh Bachchan was very shy, while Maya was very bold. "She didn’t even see him as just a friend—she would often tease and flirt with him. This made both Anwar Ali and actor Jalal Agha uncomfortable, and even Amitabh felt nervous," Hanif asserted.

He further said that it was Anwar who advised Amitabh to part ways with Maya, saying, "‘You won’t be able to spend your life with Maya. It will be difficult for her to fit into the Bachchan family, and as you move forward, more problems will arise'." Amitabh considered Anwar's advise and then he got separated from Maya.