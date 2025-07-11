Not Jaya Bachchan, Rekha once cried on Laawaris sets due to Amitabh Bachchan's close friendship with..., reportedly quit Silsila, then..., actress was..

One of the most viral incidents from the lot was from the sets of Laawaris, where Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan once allegedly got into a heated argument over his close friendship with an Iranian actress.

During the 70s and 80s, Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan were almost always in the news for rumours of their link-ups and romance offscreen. Though both Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan have always maintained silence about rumours of their affair, many others in the industry have commented on how the two were madly in love with each other and Rekha always remained enamoured with him. Many instances of Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's relationship dynamic were also mentioned in the actress's autobiography, which was written by Yasser Usman. One of the most viral incidents from the lot was from the sets of Laawaris, where Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan once allegedly got into a heated argument over his close friendship with an Iranian actress. This also led to Rekha walking out of the duo's ambitious film, Silsila.

Did Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha argue over his friendship with another actress?

The book, Rekha's autobiography, quotes Prakash Mehra as he recalls the incident from the sets of Laawaris, where Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan once allegedly got into a heated argument over his close friendship with an Iranian actress. He was quoted as saying, "It was at Natraj Studio, on my sets. There was a heated exchange of words between her [Rekha] and Amitabh. She cried some more. I called her and told her to take it easy. All this drama was over Nellie."

The matter went so viral at the time that Stardust magazine reported that Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha also got into a physical altercation with some slapping and beating involved. The book mentions the article in the gossip magazine saying, "Stardust went to the extent of writing that there was a ‘slapping and beating’ incident. The drama around Nellie proved near fatal for Silsila: An agitated and slighted Rekha decided to walk out of the film and immediately returned the signing amount. Yash Chopra now had a hero and an ambitious film, but nothing else."

Did Rekha initially quit Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's Silsila?

After this altercation with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Laawaris, Rekha reportedly walked out of Yash Chopra's ambitious film Silsila. While Amitabh Bachchan was still part of the film, Yash Chopra had to go looking for a lead heroine. He considered Padmini Kolhapure for the role of the 'other woman' and Poonam Dhillon for the role of the wife, which was later played by Jaya Bachchan.

When that did not work out, Yash Chopra also tried signing Parveen Babi as Rekha’s replacement and Smita Patil as the betrayed wife. However, he wasn't satisfied with the vision of the film. It reportedly took a lot of convincing before Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan all agreed to be cast in the film.

What was Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's last film together?

Silsila was not only a box office hit after its release, but became all the more special as it became the last time that Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha worked together. After Silsila, the two never shared the screen again.

