Even before making the Rs 2000 crore debut, this actor has worked with Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan, and was one of the most popular child artistes.

When we think about the most successful Bollywood debut, the first name that pops up in the mind is Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik made India his fan overnight with his impressive acting chops, and dance moves in the blockbuster Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Before Hrithik, Kumar Gaurav's Love Story was considered the most successful Bollywood debut. However, neither Hrithik nor Kumar Gaurav, the biggest, most successful debut was made by an outsider. This actress made a striking debut in 2016, and even eight years later, the film is still the highest-grossing film of India, and arguably this made her the actress with the biggest Bollywood debut.

The actor who made the most successful debut in Bollywood is...

Fatima Sana Shaikh started her career as a child artiste and was seen in Kamal Haasan's Chachi 420, and Shah Rukh Khan's One Two Ka Four. She also featured in Yahaan and won The German Star of India award. As an adult, Fatima marked her debut with sports drama, Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. In Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Fatima Sana Shaikh portrayed wrestler Babita Phogat.

Watch the Dangal song Gilehriyaan

How did Fatima Sana Shaikh score the biggest Bollywood debut?

Dangal was released in cinemas on December 23, 2016. The movie won universal acclaim and set several records at the box office including the highest-grossing Hindi film, the highest-grossing Indian film, 5th highest-grossing non-English film at the time of release (now the 34th highest-grossing non-English film), and the 19th highest-grossing sports film worldwide. Made in the reported budget of Rs 70 crores, the film grossed Rs 2073 crores worldwide.

After Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen impressing audiences in films including Ludo, Ajeeb Daastaans, Dhak Dhak, and Sam Bahadur. She will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. This film will mark her second collaboration with Basu after Ludo.

