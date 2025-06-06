This actress has shared the screen with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Dev Anand, Anil Kapoor, and Kamal Haasan.

Many Bollywood actresses have turned down roles for various reasons, often because they didn’t connect with the character. Today, we’re talking about one such actress whose decision surprised many.

Known for her hit pairing with Ajay Devgn, she began her career at just 11 years old and went on to become a big name in the industry. But at one point, she shocked everyone by rejecting a film opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

This actress has shared the screen with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Dev Anand, Anil Kapoor, and Kamal Haasan. If you’re wondering who she is, we’re talking about Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, better known as Tabu. She is widely regarded as one of the most successful and talented actresses in Bollywood.

Tabu has worked with many actors, but her pairing with Ajay Devgn was especially popular. Audiences loved their on-screen chemistry. They have appeared together in films like Drishyam, Drishyam 2, Haqiqat, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, and more.

Here’s an interesting fact about Tabu: she once turned down a film with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Yes, it’s true! She was the first choice to play Pooja Malhotra in the famous movie Baghban. But Tabu refused the role because she didn’t want to play the mother of four grown-up children. At that time, she was only 36 years old. She later shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in Cheeni Kum, in a very different kind of role.

Not only Tabu, but even Hema Malini was unsure about doing Baghban at first. When director Ravi Chopra visited Hema’s home to narrate the script, her mother was present too. Hema hesitated to accept the role of a mother to four adult sons, especially since she had been away from films for a while. It was her mother who pushed her to take up the part, saying it was a powerful story and a role that suited her well. Hema eventually agreed, thanks to her mother’s encouragement.

What’s more, even Amitabh Bachchan wasn’t the original choice for the film. Ravi Chopra had initially approached veteran actor Dilip Kumar for the male lead, but he turned it down.