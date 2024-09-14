'Not going to be Deepika Padukone...': Meet actress who worked with superstars, fell in love 4 times, still single at 36

Neha Singh, known by her stage name Pavitra Punia, is a well-known name in the world of television. She began her career with MTV's reality show 'MTV Splitsvilla 3' and, in 2010, made her acting debut with 'Geet–Hui Sabse Parayi' playing the role of Dalljiet.

Pavitra Punia got her first lead role in the Star Plus show 'Love U Zindagi', opposite Sidharth Shukla. Despite playing memorable characters on TV for many years, Pavitra Punia always attracted more attention to her personal life, especially her love life.

During her stint in 'Bigg Boss 14', Pavitra Punia began a relationship with Eijaz Khan who is 13 years older than her. This relationship lasted even outside of the Bigg Boss house with fans sure of them getting married someday. However, it did not last long. The couple, who got engaged in 2022, parted ways due to undisclosed reasons this year.

Before Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia was rumoured to be dating Paras Chhabra, Prateek Sahajpal, and Sumit Maheshwari. However, despite giving love a chance 4 times, Pavitra Punia was always left disappointed. Now, a recent interview of the actress in going viral where she claims that she isn't in the mood for love anymore. Pavitra Punia also shared that she does not want to get married and is perfectly happy on her own.

Recently, Pavitra Punia expressed her pain in a Telly Masala interview. After breaking up with Eijaz Khan, the actress is now single and has decided not to get married for the rest of her life. "You will never hear that I have got married. Because last year I lost my father and this year my brother is on a ventilator. I have seen my mother crying for her husband and her son," Pavitra Punia said.

She further added, "I can't go like this. It is very difficult for me to see someone close to me in great pain, like my husband and children. I will marry God. I will spend my life serving him. What is wrong with that?"

In the same interview, Pavitra Punia also spoke about her career plans and leaving the industry. She said, "I don't know whether I will leave the industry now or after some time. I am not going to become Deepika Padukone in the next two years. So, the best thing is that instead of running after the crowd, do what you want to do, what the soul tells you to do and my inner soul needs spirituality."

