Not Ghajini, this film was first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 100 crore, ran for over 100 weeks, had 14 songs, sold 125 million tickets, movie name is..

On August 5, Hum Aapke Hain Koun completed 31 years, and today we will share some interesting trivia of the Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-starrer that became a trendsetter of family dramas in Bollywood.

In the 1990s, when Bollywood was busy churning out romantic dramas, crime thrillers, and comedy entertainers, one film revived the genre of family dramas. This film was against the norms, with 14 songs and a runtime of 3 hours and 26 minutes. However, when this film was released, it went on to become an iconic blockbuster, which ran over 135 weeks in several cinemas, sold nearly 135 million tickets, and became the first Bollywood movie to gross Rs 100 crores.

Not Ghajini, but this was the first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 100 crore

In 2008, Aamir Khan's Ghajini was touted to be the first Bollywood movie that enter the Rs 100 crore club. However, as per the reports, 14 years before Ghajini, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit gave the first Rs 100 crore movie in Bollywood- it's Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

1/9. A box office hurricane that changed the fate of Bollywood!



HIGHEST INDIAN GROSSER of the 20th Century, The FILM That REDEFINED Family Entertainers, A Timeless CULT CLASSIC.



Lifetime Gross – ₹135 Cr+

Footfalls – 7.39 Cr

Worldwide Craze – 20+ Countries

Verdict – ATB

Hum Aapke Hain Koun: The film that rewrote history

On August 5, 1994, director Sooraj Barjatya came up with his second directorial, Hum Aapke Hain Koun. This film was also his second collaboration with Salman Khan after Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). In this film, he repeated most of his cast from MPK, except for the leading lady. After giving a breakthrough debut to Bhagyashree, Sooraj paired Salman with Madhuri Dixit.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun was the first Hindi film to cross ₹100 Cr and ran for a record-breaking 102 weeks in theatres!

How does Hum Aapke Han Koun gross Rs 100 crore?

Made in the modest budget of Rs 6 crore, the net box office collection from India was Rs 72.5 crore. The gross box office collection from India was Rs 117 crores, and it also earned Rs 11 crores from overseas, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 128 crores.

Historic milestones set by Hum Aapke Hain Koun

As per the reports, Hum Aapke Hain Koun went on to sell 75-125 million tickets, ran in theatres for approximately 135 weeks, and was shown on 4,350 screens worldwide. The movie celebrated its Golden Jubilee (50 weeks run) across India, and ran 100+ weeks with houseful boards for months. Such milestones are a rarity, and what HANK did was nothing short of a miracle at the box office.