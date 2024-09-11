Not Fauji, Deewana; this forgotten film was Shah Rukh's debut, had superstar as gay man, never released in theatres...

Shah Rukh Khan made his acting debut with this film, and played a gay character in it.

Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the industry with his back to back hits last year. The actor, who is called the romance king of Bollywood, started his career playing a side role in an Indian-English film which won two National Awards.

The superstar played a gay character in the movie which also starred Manoj Bajpayee. Both of them were struggling actors at that time, howevever, are now superstars in Bollywood. The film we are talking about is none other than In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones.

In Which Annie Gives it Those Ones is a 1989 Indian English-language TV film written by Arundhati Roy and directed by Pradip Krishen. It stars Arjun Raina as the title character, with Roshan Seth and Arundhati Roy in key roles. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee, both then struggling actors in the Delhi theatre circuit, in small but significant roles. The film never released in theatres because was made for TV and was shown on Doordarshan in 1989.

Set in the 1970s, in the National Institute of Architecture, New Delhi, the plot revolves around Anand Grover, known as Annie, a misguided visionary who gets into trouble for making fun of the principal, Y.D. Billimoria known as Yamdoot. The film won two national awards and acquired a cult status in the following of its release.

Recently, a clip from the movie showing Shah Rukh Khan in a gay character went viral on social media. The fans of the superstar hailed his acting skills. The film marked his acting debut, came on TV even before he made his show Fauji.

Once who did side roles, is now a superstar who earns over Rs 100 crore per film. Shah Rukh Khan impressed everyone with a strong comeback in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. His three films combined earned over Rs 2500 crore. The actor is now all set to star in the movie King which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles and is currently under production.

