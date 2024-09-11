Not Fauji, Deewana; this forgotten film was Shah Rukh's debut, had superstar as gay man, never released in theatres...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BSF personnel injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along Jammu border

Ananya Panday flaunts her 'W' pendant amid dating rumours with Walker Blanco; pic goes viral

This is Pakistan's most expensive house, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth Rs...

Haryana Assembly elections: AAP releases third list of 11 candidates; check names here

Selena Gomez reveals she can’t have children: How mental health impacts pregnancy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

BSF personnel injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along Jammu border

BSF personnel injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along Jammu border

Ananya Panday flaunts her 'W' pendant amid dating rumours with Walker Blanco; pic goes viral

Ananya Panday flaunts her 'W' pendant amid dating rumours with Walker Blanco; pic goes viral

​8 yoga asanas to lose belly fat

​8 yoga asanas to lose belly fat

5 deep space images captured by NASA

5 deep space images captured by NASA

9 Indian actors who died before turning 40

9 Indian actors who died before turning 40

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेट�ी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Ananya Panday flaunts her 'W' pendant amid dating rumours with Walker Blanco; pic goes viral

Ananya Panday flaunts her 'W' pendant amid dating rumours with Walker Blanco; pic goes viral

Not Fauji, Deewana; this forgotten film was Shah Rukh's debut, had superstar as gay man, never released in theatres...

Not Fauji, Deewana; this forgotten film was Shah Rukh's debut, had superstar as gay man, never released in theatres...

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Fauji, Deewana; this forgotten film was Shah Rukh's debut, had superstar as gay man, never released in theatres...

Shah Rukh Khan made his acting debut with this film, and played a gay character in it.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 08:25 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Not Fauji, Deewana; this forgotten film was Shah Rukh's debut, had superstar as gay man, never released in theatres...
Shah Rukh Khan In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the industry with his back to back hits last year. The actor, who is called the romance king of Bollywood, started his career playing a side role in an Indian-English film which won two National Awards. 

The superstar played a gay character in the movie which also starred Manoj Bajpayee. Both of them were struggling actors at that time, howevever, are now superstars in Bollywood. The film we are talking about is none other than In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones. 

In Which Annie Gives it Those Ones is a 1989 Indian English-language TV film written by Arundhati Roy and directed by Pradip Krishen. It stars Arjun Raina as the title character, with Roshan Seth and Arundhati Roy in key roles. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee, both then struggling actors in the Delhi theatre circuit, in small but significant roles. The film never released in theatres because was made for TV and was shown on Doordarshan in 1989.

Set in the 1970s, in the National Institute of Architecture, New Delhi, the plot revolves around Anand Grover, known as Annie, a misguided visionary who gets into trouble for making fun of the principal, Y.D. Billimoria known as Yamdoot. The film won two national awards and acquired a cult status in the following of its release.

Recently, a clip from the movie showing Shah Rukh Khan in a gay character went viral on social media. The fans of the superstar hailed his acting skills. The film marked his acting debut, came on TV even before he made his show Fauji. 

Once who did side roles, is now a superstar who earns over Rs 100 crore per film. Shah Rukh Khan impressed everyone with a strong comeback in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. His three films combined earned over Rs 2500 crore. The actor is now all set to star in the movie King which is helmed by  Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles and is currently under production. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Radhika Merchant stuns in gorgeous navy-blue tunic set for Ambani's Ganpati visarjan, it costs...

Radhika Merchant stuns in gorgeous navy-blue tunic set for Ambani's Ganpati visarjan, it costs...

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Check eligibility, how to apply and more

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Check eligibility, how to apply and more

Meet actress who got married at 20, filed for divorce within 1 year, found love again outside religion, but then...

Meet actress who got married at 20, filed for divorce within 1 year, found love again outside religion, but then...

Not Fauji, Deewana; this forgotten film was Shah Rukh's debut, had superstar as gay man, never released in theatres...

Not Fauji, Deewana; this forgotten film was Shah Rukh's debut, had superstar as gay man, never released in theatres...

Bangladesh bans Padma Hilsa export to India ahead of Durga Puja, prices expected to...

Bangladesh bans Padma Hilsa export to India ahead of Durga Puja, prices expected to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement