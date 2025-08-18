Not Fashion, Aitraaz, Mary Kom; Priyanka Chopra calls THIS film a 'turning point in career': 'I was just greedy to work with him'

On Uttarakhand helicopter crash, SC takes note of petition by Advocate Shubham Awasthi and others
Swetha Ravipudi: Engineering secure and resilient AI infrastructure through trans-disciplinary knowledge
Redmi 15 5G India launch date REVEALED: Specifications, features, battery protection and other details
Big 2025 Bollywood films like Saiyaara and Dhadak 2 to stream online on…
President Putin dials PM Modi after meeting Trump in Alaska, India calls for 'peaceful resolution' of Ukraine war
Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana makes 'chilling and charismatic' entry to Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are...; netizens react to posters
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: 5 popular Indian cricketers who love these football clubs
Jaya Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Rakhee Gulzar in Karan Arjun: Bollywood’s most memorable on-screen mothers
Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe for dessert lovers
America's gambit fails Russia, leaving a wounded Ukraine waiting in the cold
BOLLYWOOD
As Kaminey turned 16, Priyanka Chopra Jones penned a special note on the milestone, calling the Shahid Kapoor-starrer a 'turning point' in her career.
Vishal Bhardwaj's cult directorial Kaminey completed 16 years, and global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated the movie's anniversary, calling it 'a turning point'. For the unversed, in 2009, Priyanka played a Marathi mulgi Priya Bhope, sister of Amol Gupte's Bhope Bhau.
On Instagram, Priyanka shared a carousel post with stills from the film, featuring her and Shahid Kapoor in intense and romantic moments. Kaminey is set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld with Shahid in a dual role. Chopra remembered how the role of Sweety Bhope was offered to her while she was filming Dostana in Miami.
Priyanka Chopra on bagging Kaminey
While sharing the photos, in the caption, Priyanka wrote, "Sweety Bhope. I was filming for Dostana in Miami, Florida, with @tarun_mansukhani directing and @bachchan and @thejohnabraham starring. One cool evening after we wrapped the shoot, I saw a missed call from Vishal Bhardwaj. What?? I had wanted to work with him forever and never thought he would cast me because of my “commercial“ image at the time.”
She further added, “He said he’d like to come see me, and he did. To Miami. I remember him telling me the story, and I said, “Well, she has approximately 8 scenes.” And he said, “With us working on it, it will end up being so much more. Trust me. And I did. He promised he would make something incredible for me after this in appreciation for doing the part.” The actress, in all honesty, said that she was just “greedy to work with him.” A few years later, they did 7 Khoon Maaf. Though the movie was not a commerical success, it was widely appreciated by the critics.
What did Priyanka learnt from Kaminey
The Fashion actress continued praising Vishal and revealed how Kaminey changed her life. Calling it a turning point in her career, she wrote, "I learned so much from the master @vishalrbhardwaj, how to research, prepare and then surrender to the part.” On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Hollywood's actioner Heads of State.