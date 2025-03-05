Anil Kapoor penned a special note for his daughter Rhea Kapoor on the occasion of her birthday, and went on to call her the 'biggest executive producer of Indian cinema'.

Actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday extended heartfelt wishes to his daughter Rhea Kapoor on her birthday. He called her the "number one creative female producer "of the Indian film industry. Taking to his Instagram, he posted a series of pictures featuring Rhea and the posters of the films she produced, including 'Crew', 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Khoobsurat.'

He wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday, @rheakapoor! I can proudly say you are The number one creative female producer of the Indian film industry today, can prove it with facts and box office numbers theatrically! digitally! and without doubt the top stylist of our country.. understated fearless, creative, and sorry laziest too...From curating timeless stories to redefining style, you do it all with your unique magic. You make our home brighter, our conversations wittier, and our hearts fuller. Keep shining, Boss Woman! Love you always!"

Born on March 5, Rhea is known for producing Rajshree Ojha's 2010 film Aisha, which starred her sister Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in leading roles. Rhea, the second child of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, has produced movies like Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding. She is also a fashion stylist.

Rhea collaborated with Ekta Kapoor on the film The Crew. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.

Rhea fell in love with Karan Boolani while they were on the film sets, shooting for 'Aisha', and have been going strong ever since. She worked with Karan in his directorial project, 'Thank You for Coming', produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor. Rhea got married to long-time beau Karan Boolani on August 14, 2021, at the residence of her father, Anil Kapoor, in Mumbai's Juhu. Their wedding ceremonies were attended by family members and close friends.

