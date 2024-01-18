Not Disha Patani, but this actress was signed for Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer M.S. Dhoni, got replaced due to...

This famous actress, who has worked in Hindi and Telugu films, was signed to play Priyanka Jha in M.S. Dhoni. However, she was replaced after being signed.

Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer sports drama MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is one of the top films in his filmography. Neeraj Pandey's directorial is based on the life of former cricketer Mahinder Singh Dhoni, and it also starred Disha Patani in a pivotal role. Apart from Sushant, Disha also won praise for her performance.

In the movie, Disha played Dhoni's girlfriend, who died in a tragic car accident. Although Disha looked perfect in the role of a simple and lovable girl, Priyanka Jha, it is a surprise that she wasn't the first choice for the role. Not Disha, but another actress was finalised for the film, but she had to leave the project.

The role of MS Dhoni's on-screen girlfriend was considered with...

Rakul Preet Singh. Yes, this pan-India star was the first choice of Neeraj to be paired with Sushant in MS Dhoni. Recently, Rakul completed a decade in films, and while speaking Bollywood Bubble, Rakul revealed that she was juggling between Hindi and Telugu films, and thus she had to leave MS Dhoni. "Initially it was very tough. I was shooting for De De Pyaar De here after like a gap of four years because I was constantly working there. So I couldn’t find time for doing films here. I couldn’t do MS Dhoni because of dates."

Rakul signed Dhoni but...

In the same conversation, Rakul explained that she was working with Ram Charan, and had to leave MS Dhoni. "I had signed Dhoni, everything was done, fittings were done and then they pushed the schedule by 20 days. And I couldn’t, because at that time I had Bruce Lee that was going to release and we had to shoot a song. I was doing two films simultaneously with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. So, I could not have taken out dates in that schedule, it was an outdoor. I have cried saying ‘How could…’. So, there were 2-3 films that, at that point, I was so packed, I couldn’t do.” Released on September 30, 2016, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story grossed over Rs 200 crores worldwide.