Not Dimple Kapadia, Sanjeev Kumar warned THIS actress against Rajesh Khanna, called him 'suspicious', then...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here

Diwali 2025 muhurat trading: Check date, timings, key details every investor should know

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejaswi Yadav vs Tej Pratap Yadav: Who is richer?

'They'll go till 2027 World Cup': Travis Head's bold claim on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sparks Axar Patel’s priceless reaction

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film is unstoppable, roars past Rs 700 crore worldwide

Jains in this Indian state buy 186 luxury cars in one mega deal for Rs...; get Rs 210000000 discount

Nagpur woman faces backlash after teaching people to eat samosa using cutlery

Good News! Haryana government announces increase in old age pension to Rs 3200, here's everything you need to know

Australia batter who once played with Virat Kohli at RCB reveals horrific battle with cancer: 'Lost all hair, was taking steroids'

Russia's Putin issues BIG statement day after phone call with Trump: 'Moscow open to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Diwali 2025 muhurat trading: Check date, timings, key details every investor should know

Diwali 2025 muhurat trading: Check date, timings, key details every investor sho

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejaswi Yadav vs Tej Pratap Yadav: Who is richer?

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejaswi Yadav vs Tej Pratap Yadav: Who is richer?

'They'll go till 2027 World Cup': Travis Head's bold claim on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sparks Axar Patel’s priceless reaction

Travis Head's bold claim on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sparks Axar Patel’s pricel

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Not Dimple Kapadia, Sanjeev Kumar warned THIS actress against Rajesh Khanna, called him 'suspicious', then...

In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Sanjeev Kumar's niece, Jigna, and his biographer, Hanif Zaveri, shared, "According to Anju, when she was seeing Rajesh Khanna, Sanjeev Kumar had already warned her about him."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 04:07 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Not Dimple Kapadia, Sanjeev Kumar warned THIS actress against Rajesh Khanna, called him 'suspicious', then...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rajesh Khanna, one of the first superstars of the film industry, was popular among all the leading ladies of his time. The actor's name was attached to many women over the course of his life; however, Rajesh Khanna proved everyone wrong by marrying Dimple Kapadia, even before her debut film was released. Before his marriage, Rajesh Khanna was madly in love with Anju Mahendru, so much so that he insisted on his baraat passing through her house. While their relationship always remained tumultuous, there was one other actor who had once warned Anju Mahendru against Rajesh Khanna, calling him a suspicious man who would never marry her. 

Sanjeev Kumar warned Anju Mahendru against Rajesh Khanna 

In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Sanjeev Kumar's niece, Jigna, and his biographer, Hanif Zaveri, shared, "According to Anju, when she was seeing Rajesh Khanna, Sanjeev Kumar had already warned her about him. He said, ‘Yeh aadmi shakki hai, iske saath kisi ki life nahi chal sakti (He’s a suspicious man, nobody can live with him).’ Sanjeev ji had said this to Anju Mahendru. He told her, ‘You won’t have a happy life if you marry him.’" Asked how Anju reacted to this warning, Hanif Zaveri recalled his interview with her and said, “She told me that Rajesh Khanna suspected her of having an affair with Sanjeev Kumar. This is why they never saw eye-to-eye."

Why did Rajesh Khanna and Sanjeev Kumar not like each other?

This conversation allegedly took place around the same time when J. Om Prakash cast both Rajesh Khanna and Sanjeev Kumar in a film together. 

"He was warned by at least 20 people in the industry that he was making a big mistake by casting Sanjeev Kumar and Rajesh Khanna in the same film together, because it would never be completed. In fact, Hrishikesh Mukherjee first offered Anand to Sanjeev Kumar, but Rajesh Khanna forced the director to replace him. He was fine with Amitabh Bachchan, but he underestimated him, and it backfired," he said.

READ | Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: With Bhupendra Patel as CM, Harsh Sanghavi, Rivaba Jadeja and 23 others take oath; check full list of ministers

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vicky Kaushal's Sukhi to Bobby Deol's Abrar: 5 characters who deserve a spin-off
Vicky Kaushal's Sukhi to Bobby Deol's Abrar: 5 characters who deserve a spin-off
US Chamber of Commerce challenges Donald Trump's USD 1,00,000 H1B visa fee, says it goes against law due to...
US Chamber of Commerce challenges Donald Trump's USD 1,00,000 H1B visa fee, says
'Not yet clarified whether he passed Class 10...': Prashant Kishor questions Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary's educational qualifications
'Not yet clarified whether he passed Class 10...': Prashant Kishor questions Bih
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava to achieve this milestone in 2025, earns Rs...
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava
Wipro Q2 Results: Azim Premji's IT company reports net profit of Rs 3246 crore, slightly below...
Wipro Q2 Results: Azim Premji's IT company reports net profit of Rs 3246 crore,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE