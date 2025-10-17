Not Dimple Kapadia, Sanjeev Kumar warned THIS actress against Rajesh Khanna, called him 'suspicious', then...

In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Sanjeev Kumar's niece, Jigna, and his biographer, Hanif Zaveri, shared, "According to Anju, when she was seeing Rajesh Khanna, Sanjeev Kumar had already warned her about him."

Rajesh Khanna, one of the first superstars of the film industry, was popular among all the leading ladies of his time. The actor's name was attached to many women over the course of his life; however, Rajesh Khanna proved everyone wrong by marrying Dimple Kapadia, even before her debut film was released. Before his marriage, Rajesh Khanna was madly in love with Anju Mahendru, so much so that he insisted on his baraat passing through her house. While their relationship always remained tumultuous, there was one other actor who had once warned Anju Mahendru against Rajesh Khanna, calling him a suspicious man who would never marry her.

Sanjeev Kumar warned Anju Mahendru against Rajesh Khanna

In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Sanjeev Kumar's niece, Jigna, and his biographer, Hanif Zaveri, shared, "According to Anju, when she was seeing Rajesh Khanna, Sanjeev Kumar had already warned her about him. He said, ‘Yeh aadmi shakki hai, iske saath kisi ki life nahi chal sakti (He’s a suspicious man, nobody can live with him).’ Sanjeev ji had said this to Anju Mahendru. He told her, ‘You won’t have a happy life if you marry him.’" Asked how Anju reacted to this warning, Hanif Zaveri recalled his interview with her and said, “She told me that Rajesh Khanna suspected her of having an affair with Sanjeev Kumar. This is why they never saw eye-to-eye."

Why did Rajesh Khanna and Sanjeev Kumar not like each other?

This conversation allegedly took place around the same time when J. Om Prakash cast both Rajesh Khanna and Sanjeev Kumar in a film together.

"He was warned by at least 20 people in the industry that he was making a big mistake by casting Sanjeev Kumar and Rajesh Khanna in the same film together, because it would never be completed. In fact, Hrishikesh Mukherjee first offered Anand to Sanjeev Kumar, but Rajesh Khanna forced the director to replace him. He was fine with Amitabh Bachchan, but he underestimated him, and it backfired," he said.

