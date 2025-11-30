FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The MAYBACH x Badshah collection is more than a design partnership. It is a celebration of self-expression, cultural heritage and artistic identity. Every piece represents Badshah’s personal journey while upholding the craftsmanship excellence synonymous with MAYBACH.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 07:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Not Diljit, Arijit, Shreya, Sonu; this singer has become first Indian artist to co-design Maybach eyewear collection prized at whopping Rs 5000000
Badshah x MAYBACH
MAYBACH Icons Of Luxury, one of the world’s most prestigious luxury houses, has partnered with multi-platinum Indian hip-hop heavyweight and pop-culture icon Badshah for a limited-edition collection. It marks the first time an entertainment personality from India has taken on the role of co-designing and curating a global collection, signalling a bold new chapter of inclusivity and creative diversity in the evolution of MAYBACH Icons Of Luxury.

The MAYBACH x Badshah collection is more than a design partnership. It is a celebration of self-expression, cultural heritage and artistic identity. Every piece represents Badshah’s personal journey while upholding the craftsmanship excellence synonymous with MAYBACH. The new collection introduces a renewed artistic perspective to two of MAYBACH Eyewear’s most iconic silhouettes - THE ARTIST III and THE KING III - fusing the brand's signature sophistication with Badshah's unmistakable creative language. 

The luxurious capsule will present eight meticulously handcrafted eyewear pieces, available exclusively at Eternity Lifestyles in India and through authorized MAYBACH Eyewear retailers globally. The collection includes THE ARTIST III Optical Series priced at INR 2,79,150.00 (USD 2850.00), THE KING III Sunglass Series at INR 3,23,300.00 (USD 2950.00) and the standout Diamond-Studded Snow Camouflage THE KING III, offered at INR 50,88,450.00 (USD 43600.00).

Talking about this partnership, Badshah stated, "MAYBACH has always held a special place in my heart. I have long admired how they have cultivated a legacy brand—an aspiration for someone like me, a small-town boy with dreams of conquering the world, who has risen from humble beginnings. The eyewear, in particular, embodies true luxury; when you hold a pair, you instantly appreciate the precision, craftsmanship, and meticulous attention to detail—it is art in its purest form. Through Ronak Sheth from Eternity Lifestyles, I was introduced to the MAYBACH Icons Of Luxury family and invited to visit their atelier in Germany. I was truly overwhelmed by the workmanship, and witnessing the entire creative process firsthand was a surreal experience." 

"Being granted complete creative freedom to infuse my artistic vision into the designs made this process exceptionally rewarding.  Designing eyewear that not only looked visually appealing but also felt comfortable—striking the perfect balance between form and function—posed a unique challenge during the design phase, yet it significantly enhanced my overall experience. This collaboration is truly one of a kind, and I am immensely grateful to be part of this historic moment", he further added.

Badshah recently made history as the first Indian rapper to surpass 5 billion streams on Spotify across all credits and delivered the largest-ever sold-out Indian hip-hop tour in North America. The singer-songwriter, rapper's recent standout appearances at Paris Men's Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week have also solidied his reputation as a global style icon. 

