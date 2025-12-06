Not Dhurandhar, Kantara Chapter 1, Coolie, War 2, Mahavatar Narsimha, Chhaava; most Googled movie in India in 2025 was...

Headlined by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the blockbuster romantic drama Saiyaara tops the list of most-searched movies on Google in India in 2025.

Google’s Year in Search is an annual report released every December that highlights the most-searched topics, people, events, questions, movies, shows, songs, and trends across Google for that year. It reflects what the world was curious about, concerned about, and captivated by over the past 12 months. Google categorises the data by individual country and globally.

In India, the most-searched film on Google over the last 12 months was the blockbuster romantic drama Saiyaara. The Mohit Suri directorial marked Ahaan Panday's debut and proved to be the breakthrough performance of Aneet Padda. It also stormed the box office with its domestic net collections of Rs 335 crore and global gross collections of Rs 580 crore. One of the major reasons behind its success was its mesmerising music with chartbuster songs including Barbaad, Tum Ho, Humsafar, and the title track Saiyaara.

Kantara Chapter 1, helmed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, takes the second spot in the Google list. Rajinikanth-starrer Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie and Ayan Mukerji's War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, are the third and the fourth most searched movies in India in the past 12 months. The fifth entry on the list is a 2016 release Sanam Teri Kasam, that became the highest-grossing re-released Indian film when it hit the theatres again after nine years in February 2025.

The Malayalam-language action thriller Marco, which was released in December 2024, is one of the most violent Indian films. It takes the sixth spot in the Google list of most-searched films in India. The ensemble comedy Housfull 5, led by Akshay Kumar, and Ram Charan's Game Changer, which turned out to be one of the major flops of the year, are the next two entries are the next two entries in the list. Sanya Malhotra's Mrs takes the ninth spot. Mahavatar Narsimha, which became the highest-grossing Indian animated film, takes the last spot in the list of most Googled films in India in 2025.

