Not Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Saiyaara, Thamma; documentary on this 2025 Bollywood superhit film to release in cinemas this Friday

Sitaaron Ke Sitaare, the documentary on Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par, will release in cinemas on December 19 and will clash at the box office with Avatar: Fire & Ash. It offers a glimpse into the lives and journeys of the parents of the Sitaare of Sitaare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par, proved to be a heartwarming family entertainer that garnered immense love from all corners and left a profound impact on audiences. While the film emerged as a superhit on the big screen, Aamir Khan took a one-of-a-kind, revolutionary step going against the tide, by launching the sports comedy-drama on YouTube six weeks after its theatrical release, at just Rs 100 and introduced "Janta Ka Theater."

Now, while the story of the film touched millions of hearts, the makers are all set to introduce the world to the real stars behind the Sitaare of Sitaare Zameen Par through a documentary titled Sitaaron Ke Sitaare. The makers of Sitaare Zameen Par are ready to treat audiences to a documentary that shines a light on the true pillars of the Sitaare from the film, the parents.

The 10 neurodivergent actors or the Sitaare in Sitaare Zameen Par were Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

The Sitaaron Ke Sitaare trailer has been released and offers a glimpse into the lives and journeys of the parents of the Sitaare of Sitaare Zameen Par. While the film connected with the masses on a profound level, this documentary further sheds light on the parents’ lives, their cherishing moments, joys, and the journey of growing up alongside their Sitaare.

Directed by Shaanib Bakshi and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaaron Ke Sitaare will be released on December 19 in theatres and clash at the box office with Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in the American sci-fi epic Avatar series.

An official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions, Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres on June 20 and on YouTube on August 1. Directed by RS Prasaana, the Aamir Khan film earned Rs 165 crore net in India and grossed Rs 260 crore globally. It also starred Genelia D'Souza, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Brijendra Kala in key roles.

