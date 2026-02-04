FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Not Dhurandhar, Border 2, Jawan; this blockbuster ran houseful for 100 days, turn newbie into superstar, earned 9 times its budget, sold 89 million tickets

Back in 1969, a film revolutionised cinema, and gave a birth to a new superstar. This film was a blockbuster in India and Soviet Union, setting records that remained unbreakable for years.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 04:36 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

    Bollywood is back with its glory, shining high with the back-to-back successes of Dhurandhar and Border 2. These two biggies have again proved that the audience is willing to storm the theatres, despite negative chatter on social media. All they want is something that will connect with their emotions. However, today we're not discussing Border 2, Dhurandhar, or Jawan, Pathaan. We will discuss a classic that made a newbie an overnight superstar. No, we're not talking about Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, but about a film that was released in 1969, and it went on to create records in India and even in the Soviet Union. The craze and phenomenon of this movie made this newbie an overnight superstar, and he went on to give 17 consecutive hits. Yes, we're talking about Rajesh Khanna, and the movie we're talking about is Aradhana. 

    Aadhana: A film that ran continuously in theatres for 100 days

    Released in 1969, this romantic drama film starred Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore in the lead roles. As NDTV movies reported, Aradhana made history as it became the first Hindi film to run houseful continuously for 100 days. Audiences watched it for over three months. 

    Aradhana is based on? 

    The story of Aradhana was based on the life of an Air Force officer. Rajesh Khanna played the dual role of a pilot and later his son, while Sharmila Tagore delivered a remarkable performance as the sensitive female lead. Their chemistry was so powerful that it captivated the audience.

    Aradhana box office collection

    Aradhana featured several superhit songs, such as Mere Sapnon Ki Rani Kab Aayegi Tu, which became a favourite on everyone's lips. Sachin Dev Burman's music and Kishore Kumar's voice made the film even more memorable. Aradhana was a massive box office success. The film had a budget of approximately 80 to 85 lakh rupees and earned 7 crore rupees at the box office.

    Aradhana mania in South India

    Aradhana proved to be a blockbuster and broke several records. The film continued to run in theatres across the country for three years, especially in South India. A remake was also made in Telugu, which was also a huge hit there. The film received several accolades, including Filmfare Awards. This success propelled Rajesh Khanna's career to new heights. He was already a good actor, but after Aradhana, he earned the title of "Superstar." People started affectionately calling him "Kaka."

