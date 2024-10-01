Twitter
Not Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Ramesh Sippy says Amitabh Bachchan bagged Sholay because of THIS talent

If reports are to be believed, Amitabh Bachchan took lakhs of rupees as a fee for this film. Dharmendra got the highest fee for the film. Amitabh Bachchan was in the third position in terms of fees. Sanjeev Kumar was in the second position.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 07:50 AM IST

Not Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Ramesh Sippy says Amitabh Bachchan bagged Sholay because of THIS talent
One of Bollywood's landmark films Sholay directed by Ramesh Sippy and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Hema Malini, to this date, remains one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, adjusted for inflation. Sholay opened to a cold reaction in the theatres but, favourable word-of-mouth helped it become a box-office success. Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan's brother became the highlight of the film and an inspiration for many films for generations to come. But do you know why Amitabh Bachchan was signed for Sholay? Once, during an appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ramesh Sippy and Hema Malini appeared as guests and the director revealed the real reason why Big B was signed for Sholay. 

Amitabh Bachchan asked Ramesh Sippy about casting actors for Jai-Veeru's roles in Sholay. To this, Ramesh Sippy said, "We had 'Veeru', he was there in the last film, too. So, there was one thing that I had thought about is that we have three superstars, and if I get one more superstar, it would be difficult for me, only. So, then I thought I needed a good actor, who does good work and becomes a team. Because when Salim-Javed suggested Amit ji for this role, saying there's one 'Amitabh Bachchan' who's doing good work and is working with us in 'Zanjeer'. I said ok, that's good."

Ramesh Sippy further added, "And, then I thought that he's not a star at the moment so I won't have that problem that there's one more star on the set. But, there are two things that I remember about you. You did a great job in the film 'Anand', a very serious role, and then in 'Bombay to Goa' you did a light role with Mehmood Saab. In that bus, you were this tall man, and the way you danced gracefully. I felt this seems to be an actor who can do anything. So, he will be able to give us what we want. That's how the casting was done." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@amitabh.bigbb)

If reports are to be believed, Amitabh Bachchan took lakhs of rupees as a fee for this film. Dharmendra got the highest fee for the film. Amitabh Bachchan was in the third position in terms of fees. Sanjeev Kumar was in the second position.

Sholay was a multi-starrer film. Many actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar were seen playing important roles in it. Sholay, made on a budget of Rs 3 crores, collected Rs 35 crores at the box office. People liked Sholay so much that no film could compete with it. Films were released and then removed from theaters but Sholay maintained its hold.

