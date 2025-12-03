Not Dharmendra’s sons Sunny or Bobby, THIS actor is richest Deol, gave only 4 hit films, still has Rs 400 crore empire, he is...

This actor from the Deol family has been active in films for 20 years. However, he has only 4 clean hits in his filmography. Still, he's among the richest of the Deol siblings. Not Sunny, Bobby, Esha, or Ahana, but THIS off-beat actor is the richest Deol after Dharmendra.

The Deols are among the most influential film families in Bollywood. The late legendary actor Dharmendra is among the richest from the family, with a net worth of Rs 1,040 crore. But after Dharmendra, who's the richest in the family? Is it Sunny Deol, his younger brother Bobby Deol, his sisters Ajeeta, Vijeta or step-sisters Esha and Ahana? The answer will surprise you for sure.

The richest Deols are...

The most influential, richest, and powerful Deol among the second generation is someone who has just given 4 clean hits in a span of 20 years of career. He's known for his offbeat choices and has been the Serious Deol among the family. The majority of his films are critically acclaimed, but have been commercial failures. And he's also not good at dancing, have you guessed him? He's none other than Abhay Deol.

How Abhay Deol is the richest among the Deols

Abhay Deol never followed the traditional Bollywood path. When others were fighting over box office victories, he remained quiet, took long creative breaks, and built an extraordinary Rs 400 crore empire that makes him the richest Deol of his generation. Abhay Deol became the richest Deol after Dharmendra by building a Rs 400 crore empire through smart investments. His most iconic asset is his eco-friendly glass house in Assagao, Goa, designed without windows and featuring only glass doors that keep it naturally cool and blended with the surrounding forest. The home grabbed eyeballs after gaining attention through Asian Paints’ Where The Heart Is.

Abhay's biggest financial jump came from co-founding the profitable restaurant chain The Fatty Cow, which he built as a long-term business rather than a celebrity vanity venture. Abhay also invested in real estate, which further expanded his wealth. He owns valuable properties across Mumbai and Punjab, including a Mumbai home worth about Rs 27 crore that has appreciated significantly.

As per the industry estimates, Abhay's annual income is around Rs 10 crore, which includes his fees from selective OTT projects, strong negotiation, and backend revenues via his production house, Forbidden Films, which turned him from just an actor into a stakeholder with creative freedom and steady profits.

Abhay Deol's filmography

Abhay, cousin of Sunny, Bobby, son of Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol (died in 2015). He started his career with Dharmendra-produced Socha Na Tha (2005). Abhay's hit films include Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara, Raanjhanaa, and Happy Bhag Jayegi. He was last seen in Trial By Fire, which premiered on OTT.