Not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini's mother wanted her daughter to marry THIS superstar, name is...

BOLLYWOOD
Jaya Chakravarthy saw Sanjeev Kumar and Jeetendra as a better match for her daughter.
Hema Malini, who met the late Dharmendra in 1970, went against everyone to marry him, only for the sake of love. The veteran superstar and seasoned politician married her Sholay co-star in 1980. Their love story and path to marriage was not easy going because, though it was Hema Malini's first marriage, Dharmendra at the time was already married to Prakash Kaur and a father of four children. Despite all the challenges, Hema Malini and Dharmendra did get married and also became parents to two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Many are unaware that Hema Malini's mother, Jaya Chakravarthy, wanted some other superstar as her son-in-law, not Dharmendra.
Hema Malini's mother was against her marriage to Dharmendra?
Jaya Chakravarthy, Hema Malini's mother, famous for designing costumes for Dream Girl (1977), Swami (1977), and Dillagi (1978), was extremely supportive of her daughter's career and also wanted her to marry an accomplished man.
Hema Malini and Dharmendra fell in love during Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970). However, the actresses' parents were against their marriage, mainly because Dharmendra was already married at the time. Jaya Chakravarthy saw Sanjeev Kumar and Jeetendra as a better match for her daughter; however, by this time, Hema Malini was already madly in love with Dharmendra.
Who was Hema Malini's mother's first choice for her son-in-law?
According to Mayapuri's 250th issue, apart from Sanjeev Kumar and Jeetendra, Hema Malini's mother was also impressed with Girish Karnad, whose work as an actor, film director, Kannada writer, and playwright was viral at the time. Hema Malini's mother was eager for her daughter to marry him, pushing them to also work together in the 1979 film Ratnadeep.
However, in the end, love won, and despite countless hurdles, Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married, and remained so, until his death, earlier this week.
