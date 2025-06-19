Despite Dharmendra's first marriage and four children, love trumped all, and he married Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' in 1980. However, there was another man, a superstar, who was crazily in love with Hema Malini but could not win her heart.

However, there was another man, a superstar, who was crazily in love with the actress but could not win her heart. It's none other than superstar Sanjeev Kumar. Veteran actress Aruna Irani, who has shared screen space with Sanjeev Kumar in several films, recently opened up about Sanjeev Kumar's futile attempts to woo Hema Malini.

Sanjeev Kumar was madly in love with Hema Malini

Aruna Irani, in an interview with Lehren Retro, detailed how Sanjeev Kumar's shy nature may have led to him losing out on winning Hema Malini's heart. "I’ve never seen a man like him. He would show up in any condition. When we would go out… we were young, so we used to dress up a bit… but he never did."

Sanjeev Kumar's proposal to Hema Malini

Aruna Irani recounted the time when Sanjeev Kumar was considering proposing to Hema Malini but still did not make any special attempts to woo her. "I heard he wanted to marry Hema ji… and he went to meet her in that same unkempt condition. Hema ji said ‘No’… and that’s where everything went wrong," she said.

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was considering Sanjeev Kumar's marriage proposal

Aruna Irani revealed that Hema Malini was also considering the proposal but was discouraged by Sanjeev Kumar’s lack of class and presence. Aruna Irani said, "Hema ji was really trying to go ahead with it… she was mustering the courage… but when she saw him like that, those slippers… that kurta, and that pyjama… there was absolutely no style."

"Ek toh waise bhi unki personality bilkul style ki nahi thi… aur kapde bhi waise pehne the… toh sab locha padh gaya (To begin with, his personality wasn’t stylish at all… and the way he dressed just made things worse)," she added.

