Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini performed important rituals with... when pregnant Esha Deol re-married ex-husband Bharat Takhtani

Before the birth of their elder daughter, Radhya, in October 2017, Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol also renewed their wedding vows at the ISKCON temple, Juhu. It was during a traditional Sindhi Godh Bharai ceremony that the couple also reaffirmed their commitment to each other.

Esha Deol's ex-husband, Bharat Takhtani, recently went public with his new relationship with Meghna Lakhani. Sharing a romantic photo of the two, Bharat Takhtani went Instagram official with his new lady love. However, before Bharat Takhtani and Meghna Lakhani got together, the former was married to Esha Deol, the daughter of superstars Dharmendra and Hema Malini. The two were married for 11 years before they got divorced in 2024.

Why did Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani get divorced?

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, who tied the knot in 2012, confirmed their split over a decade later, revealing that it was "mutual and amicable". In a joint statement, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, parents to two young daughters, Radhya and Miraya, said, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected."

Did Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani marry twice?

Before the birth of their elder daughter, Radhya, in October 2017, Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol also renewed their wedding vows at the ISKCON temple, Juhu. It was during a traditional Sindhi Godh Bharai ceremony that the couple also reaffirmed their commitment to each other, taking three pheras around the sacred fire.

The ceremony was attended by many bigwigs of Bollywood, with Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini also reportedly taking part in the tel kumkum ritual with the couple.

After Esha Deol got divorced from her husband, a report claimed that her father, Dharmendra, wished that the two would reunite; however, the idea now seems far-fetched as Bharat Takhtani has already moved on and is making waves with his new relationship with Meghna Lakhani.

READ | Karisma Kapoor once called period after split from Abhishek Bachchan 'traumatic’, revealed why she stepped away from limelight: 'I was forced to...'