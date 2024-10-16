Hema Malini broke this superstar's heart after rejecting his marriage proposal.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra have been the power couple of Bollywood for long. The two changed their religion to marry each other and have been together for 44 years. However, do you know that before Dharmendra, this superstar proposed Hema Malini for marriage but she rejected him?

The superstar we are talking about was in love with Hema Malini and even the actress was a big fan of him, however, she broke his heart after rejecting his marriage proposal. He is Raaj Kumar.

Hema Malini was a superstar of her time. Not only the audience but even the heroes in the industry were mesmerized by her beauty. The actress was a big fan of Raaj Kumar and even the superstar was in love with the actress. Raaj Kumar suggested Hema Malini's name for Laal Patthar even though the first choice for the role was Vijyanthimala. But at the behest of Rajkumar, Vyjayanthimala was replaced with Laal Patthar.

After the release of the film Laal Patthar, Raaj Kumar proposed to Hema Malini for marriage. Hema Malini turned down his proposal. It is said that the actress liked herself for Rajkumar as a fan, not as a companion. Rajkumar's heart was broken by Hema Malini's rejection. Hema Malini also rejected Sanjeev Kumar and Jeetendra's proposals and later married Dharmendra.

In an interview, Hema shared that the moment she laid eyes on Dharmendra, she knew he was the one she wanted to spend her life with him. Even though Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children—Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeita, they both dated for 4 years before getting married in 1980. The couple has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from their marriage.

While Dharmendra is still quite active in films and has given two back-to-back hits, Hema Malini is still looking for a perfect role to make her comeback to films and is currently busy with political work.

