Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Rohit Shetty’s first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express

Deepika Padukone was not the first choice for Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have given several blockbusters together and their chemistry on screen is loved by the audience. However, do you know that for one of their blockbusters, Chennai Express, Deepika was not the first choice?

Yes, before Deepika Padukone, Rohit Shetty approached another actress who had already given hits to him. However, she rejected the offer and it then went to Deepika. She is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan.

According to a report in The Times of India, before Deepika Padukone, Rohit Shetty approached Kareena Kapoor for the role of Meenamma in the masala film. However, she passed on the offer because of her prior work commitments. Kareena Kapoor Khan had earlier revealed that Rohit Shetty “really wanted” her to star in Chennai Express. However, she was busy shooting for Talaash opposite Aamir Khan.

Chennai Express is a masala film directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by UTV Motion Pictures and Red Chillies Entertainment. It stars Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan with Nikitin Dheer and Sathyaraj in supporting roles. Nayanthara was also approached for a song in the film, however, she rejected the offer and later Priyamani bagged the role.

Made for Rs 70 crore, the film emerged as a blockbuster and earned Rs 423 crore worldwide. The film surpassed 3 Idiots (2009) to become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide at that point.

On the other hand On the other hand, Talaash, starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2012, earning Rs 174.21 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor are all set to share the screen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming movie Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres this Diwali.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.