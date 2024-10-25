This person is the richest in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's family.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of the powercouples of Bollywood, are one of the most bankable actors in Indian cinema. However, when you look at the Padukone-Singh family, this person leaves even Deepika and Ranveer behind in terms of net worth.

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actress in Bollywood who charges Rs 20 crore per film. She reportedly has a net worth of Rs 314 crore. Ranveer Singh on the other hand, who is also one of the leading actors in the industry, has a reported net worth of Rs 245 crore. However, it's Ranveer Singh's father, Jagjit Bhavani, who is richer than both of them.

Ranveer Singh’s father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, is a successful businessman with a multifaceted financial portfolio. From automotive retail, leather, medical, and hospitality sectors, he runs million-dollar ventures. As per reports, Jagjit Singh’s investments and business shares club up his net worth to around ₹1000 crores. Having inherited his father’s business line, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani has built strong connections in the industry. He is said to own multiple luxurious properties and luxury cars in Mumbai, though he keeps a low profile and focuses on his business and investments.



Ranveer Singh earlier revealed in an interview that his father manages "He has been in business for 30-40 years and has a much greater vision and understanding than I do. So, I let him handle the business side of 'brand Ranveer'." Deepika Padukone's father if a former Badminton player who is now a coach and owns a sports academy in Banglore. According to reports, he has a net worth of Rs 37.5 crore.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently welcomed their baby daughter. The actors live in a luxurious house in Mumbai which is reportedly worth Rs 100 crore. They are set to share the screen in Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor and is scheduled to release in theatres on November 1.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us