Not Deepika, Ranveer, Priyanka, Hrithik; Shah Rukh Khan is only Indian in New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 list
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway likely be completed in 2026, NHAI plans 15 km link to reduce Morbe-JNPA travel time to 25 mins, check details
Introduction to Cancer: Causes, Types and Treatments
Days after Goa nightclub fire, another property owned by Luthra brothers demolished, here's why
Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway's revised alignment cleared, it will now run from...
DA hike update: Central Govt employees to get lowest pay hike under 8th Pay Commission, likely to rise from 58% to...
AONMeetings to be launched in India in a week or two at a low cost video conferencing plans at Rs 169/month
Future-Proofing Senior Living: Ashmin Kaul’s Business Intelligence & Financial Approach
India–US trade talks resume Wednesday amid tariff tensions and Trump’s warning on rice imports
Amid IndiGo crisis, govt takes BIG action, asks airline to...
BOLLYWOOD
The 60-year-old actor was recognised for his appearance at the Met Gala earlier this year, where he wore a design by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Shah Rukh Khan has made it to the list of 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 released by the New York Times. The names of other celebrities included Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, A$AP Rocky, Vivian Wilson, Nicole Scherzinger, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Lawrence, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cole Escola and Noah Wyle among others. SRK is the only Indian in this list.
The 60-year-old actor was recognised for his appearance at the Met Gala earlier this year, where he wore a design by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. "Known by his army of fans simply as SRK, Bollywood’s biggest star and one of the world’s most famous actors brought the Met Gala into his orbit as a first-time guest. (He wore a design by Sabyasachi Mukherjee)," read a note about the superstar on the list. It was followed by the pictures from the event, featuring the actor in an all-black bespoke menswear. It was complemented by a crystal-studded pendant shaped as the letter 'K' in one of the necklaces around his neck.
New York Times’ Top 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 list just confirmed what we’ve always known - Our KING's style quotient is unparalleled!@iamsrk @nytimes #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #KING #KingKhan #NYTimes pic.twitter.com/bmOxxZh9TU— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 9, 2025
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next feature in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously collaborated with Shah Rukh in Rs 1000-crore blockbuster Pathaan in 2023. King also features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Bachchan is rumoured to be playing the main antagonist.
King is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. The film's first look was unveiled by the makers on SRK's 60th birthday on November 2 last month. King will arrive in theatres worldwide in 2026. The exact release date hasn't been announced yet. King will also mark Suhana's theatrical debut as her first film The Archies, also marking the debuts of Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, directly premiered on Netflix in 2023.
READ | Piyush Mishra makes BIG statement on Ranbir Kapoor, calls him 'nanga besharam aadmi'