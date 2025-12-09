FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Deepika, Ranveer, Priyanka, Hrithik; Shah Rukh Khan is only Indian in New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 list

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway likely be completed in 2026, NHAI plans 15 km link to reduce Morbe-JNPA travel time to 25 mins, check details

Introduction to Cancer: Causes, Types and Treatments

Days after Goa nightclub fire, another property owned by Luthra brothers demolished, here's why

Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway's revised alignment cleared, it will now run from...

DA hike update: Central Govt employees to get lowest pay hike under 8th Pay Commission, likely to rise from 58% to...

AONMeetings to be launched in India in a week or two at a low cost video conferencing plans at Rs 169/month

Future-Proofing Senior Living: Ashmin Kaul’s Business Intelligence & Financial Approach

India–US trade talks resume Wednesday amid tariff tensions and Trump’s warning on rice imports

Amid IndiGo crisis, govt takes BIG action, asks airline to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Deepika, Ranveer, Priyanka, Hrithik; Shah Rukh Khan is only Indian in New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 list

Shah Rukh Khan is only Indian in New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 list

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway likely be completed in 2026, NHAI plans 15 km link to reduce Morbe-JNPA travel time to 25 mins, check details

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway likely be completed in 2026, NHAI plans 15 km link to re

Introduction to Cancer: Causes, Types and Treatments

Introduction to Cancer: Causes, Types and Treatments

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song

Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Not Deepika, Ranveer, Priyanka, Hrithik; Shah Rukh Khan is only Indian in New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 list

The 60-year-old actor was recognised for his appearance at the Met Gala earlier this year, where he wore a design by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 09:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Not Deepika, Ranveer, Priyanka, Hrithik; Shah Rukh Khan is only Indian in New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 list
Shah Rukh Khan at Met Gala 2025
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Shah Rukh Khan has made it to the list of 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 released by the New York Times. The names of other celebrities included Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, A$AP Rocky, Vivian Wilson, Nicole Scherzinger, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Lawrence, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cole Escola and Noah Wyle among others. SRK is the only Indian in this list.

    The 60-year-old actor was recognised for his appearance at the Met Gala earlier this year, where he wore a design by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. "Known by his army of fans simply as SRK, Bollywood’s biggest star and one of the world’s most famous actors brought the Met Gala into his orbit as a first-time guest. (He wore a design by Sabyasachi Mukherjee)," read a note about the superstar on the list. It was followed by the pictures from the event, featuring the actor in an all-black bespoke menswear. It was complemented by a crystal-studded pendant shaped as the letter 'K' in one of the necklaces around his neck. 

    On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next feature in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously collaborated with Shah Rukh in Rs 1000-crore blockbuster Pathaan in 2023. King also features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Bachchan is rumoured to be playing the main antagonist.

    King is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. The film's first look was unveiled by the makers on SRK's 60th birthday on November 2 last month. King will arrive in theatres worldwide in 2026. The exact release date hasn't been announced yet. King will also mark Suhana's theatrical debut as her first film The Archies, also marking the debuts of Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, directly premiered on Netflix in 2023.

    READ | Piyush Mishra makes BIG statement on Ranbir Kapoor, calls him 'nanga besharam aadmi'

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Not Deepika, Ranveer, Priyanka, Hrithik; Shah Rukh Khan is only Indian in New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 list
    Shah Rukh Khan is only Indian in New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 list
    Delhi-Mumbai Expressway likely be completed in 2026, NHAI plans 15 km link to reduce Morbe-JNPA travel time to 25 mins, check details
    Delhi-Mumbai Expressway likely be completed in 2026, NHAI plans 15 km link to re
    Introduction to Cancer: Causes, Types and Treatments
    Introduction to Cancer: Causes, Types and Treatments
    Days after Goa nightclub fire, another property owned by Luthra brothers demolished, here's why
    After Goa fire, another property of Luthras demolished, here's why
    Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway's revised alignment cleared, it will now run from...
    Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway's revised alignment cleared, it will now run from..
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song
    Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la
    Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend
    Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le
    Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…
    Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp
    In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments
    In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr
    In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
    In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement