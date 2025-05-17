Directed by Siddharth Anand, King has a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Rani Mukerji.

In January 2025, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that he will reunite with the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for the action thriller King. Fpr the highly anticipated movie, the filmmaker has locked a star-stuuded cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma. Earlier, there were reports that Deepika will play Suhana's mother in King, but Siddharth indirectly denied such reports on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Now, it has been reported that Rani Mukerji will be seen in an extended crucial cameo as Suhana Khan's mother in King. A source close to the development was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna among others, and are now all set for a reunion. Rani Mukerji has been cast to play the part of Suhana Khan’s mother, and it’s a role which acts as a catalyst for the entire action-thriller in the film. It was a no-brainer for Rani to say yes to Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand’s offer for King. She heard the part, and instantly agreed to on board the film. Rani’s track is the heart of King, leading to the emotional depth."

King is all set to go floors on May 20 in Mumbai and its interntional schedule will be shot in Europe. The producers, Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Anand's Marflix Pictures, are tareting to release the film in the last three months of 2025. It is interesting that King hasn't been officially announced by any of the cast or crew members, and still, it has become one of the most awaited Indian films. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as an assassin in the film and will battle against Abhishek Bachchan, who plays the main antagonist.

