Not Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt; this actress to star opposite Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan

Director Apoorva Lakhia said, "I've always wanted to work with Chitrangda since I watched her amazing performance in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and then Bob Biswas. We're thrilled to welcome Chitrangda Singh to the cast of Battle of Galwan."

Salman Khan is all set to begin shooting for his next film Battle of Galwan. Based on real incidents, the highly anticipatd war drama will showcase the intense confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops back in 2020 in the Galwan Valley, a disputed border region in Ladakh. Salman's fierce first-look poster from the film released last week has already created a massive buzz. Now, the makers have announced that Chitrangda Singh will star opposite the Sultan actor in Battle of Galwan.

The production house Salman Khan Films shared a a beautiful picture of Chitrangda in a white salwar kameez and wrote, "Simplicity and Elegance personified. Welcoming @chitrangda to the Battle Of Galwan team." The Housefull 5 actress re-shared the post on her Instagram and wrote, "Thank you so much for making me part of this...it is truly special. I look forward to working with the whole team."

Director Apoorva Lakhia, known for his intense storytelling and gritty narratives, spoke highly of Chitrangda’s talent and presence, which he says made her the perfect choice for the role. He said, "I've always wanted to work with Chitrangda since I watched her amazing performance in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and then Bob Biswas. We're thrilled to welcome Chitrangda Singh to the cast of Battle of Galwan. Chitrangda brings a rare blend of strength and sensitivity to the screen as her feminine side will match perfectly with Salman Sir’s brooding but quiet strength."

Sources close to the production revealed that Lakhia was in search of someone who could portray resilience, vulnerability, and emotional depth with equal finesse, qualities Chitrangda embodied effortlessly. He was particularly struck by her photos taken at India Gate, where her natural poise and quiet grace perfectly reflected the essence of the character. Her nuanced performance style and understated screen presence made her the ideal choice for the role.

READ | Bigg Boss project head recalls shocking incident when famous TV actress attempted suicide on show: 'She wanted to...'