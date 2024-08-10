Not Deepika, Katrina; Karisma Kapoor wanted Ranbir Kapoor to marry this actress before his relationship with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor had dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif before his marriage with Alia Bhatt. His cousin Karisma Kapoor had wanted Ranbir to marry Sonam Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt began dating on the sets of their fantasy action adventure film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in 2018. The two tied the knot after four years, a few months before Ayan Mukerji directorial released in theatres on September 9 and became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. Ranbir and Alia also became parents to their daughter named Raha Kapoor on November 6 two years ago.

Before marrying Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor was in a relationship with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. It was also reported that the Animal actor also briefly dated Sonam Kapoor when they were filming their debut movie Saawariya in 2007. As per reports, Sonam's relationship with Ranbir didn't work out, but she remained close friends with his cousins, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. In fact, the Neerja actress had even said once that Karisma wanted her to marry Ranbir.

In 2017, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor appeared together on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 5. During the episode, when the filmmaker and host Karan had asked the Raanjhanaa actress if she ever thought of marrying Ranbir and becoming Kareena's sister-in-law, Sonam had replied, "I think Karisma, Lolo, constantly wants that, but Ranbir and I are better friends." After an year, Sonam married businessman Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Mumbai in May 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vayu in August 2022.

In a recent conversation, the Bombay Velvet actor had said that he is still labelled a 'cheater' for dating two 'very successful actresses'. Talking to Nikhil Kamath on his People by WTF podcast on his YouTube channel, Ranbir had said, "I dated two very successful actresses, and that just became my identity, that he’s a Casanova. I was labelled a cheater for a very large part of my life. I still am."

