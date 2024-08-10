Not Deepika, Katrina; Karisma Kapoor wanted Ranbir Kapoor to marry this actress before his relationship with Alia Bhatt

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

Late arrival saves Brazilian man from deadly plane crash that killed 61

Viral video: Woman's phone case with live ants sparks outrage, PETA responds

MS Dhoni's ex-business partner files complaint against CSK legend in BCCI, reply has to be given by this date

Bangladesh crisis: Why Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan was forced to resign amid student protests?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

Late arrival saves Brazilian man from deadly plane crash that killed 61

Late arrival saves Brazilian man from deadly plane crash that killed 61

Viral video: Woman's phone case with live ants sparks outrage, PETA responds

Viral video: Woman's phone case with live ants sparks outrage, PETA responds

8 fish that can walk on land

8 fish that can walk on land

8 scooters in India that are costlier than cars

8 scooters in India that are costlier than cars

8 blockbusters, including one Hollywood film, Sridevi rejected

8 blockbusters, including one Hollywood film, Sridevi rejected

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...

Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Deepika, Katrina; Karisma Kapoor wanted Ranbir Kapoor to marry this actress before his relationship with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor had dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif before his marriage with Alia Bhatt. His cousin Karisma Kapoor had wanted Ranbir to marry Sonam Kapoor.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 05:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Not Deepika, Katrina; Karisma Kapoor wanted Ranbir Kapoor to marry this actress before his relationship with Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at their wedding
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt began dating on the sets of their fantasy action adventure film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in 2018. The two tied the knot after four years, a few months before Ayan Mukerji directorial released in theatres on September 9 and became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. Ranbir and Alia also became parents to their daughter named Raha Kapoor on November 6 two years ago.

Before marrying Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor was in a relationship with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. It was also reported that the Animal actor also briefly dated Sonam Kapoor when they were filming their debut movie Saawariya in 2007. As per reports, Sonam's relationship with Ranbir didn't work out, but she remained close friends with his cousins, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. In fact, the Neerja actress had even said once that Karisma wanted her to marry Ranbir.

In 2017, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor appeared together on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 5. During the episode, when the filmmaker and host Karan had asked the Raanjhanaa actress if she ever thought of marrying Ranbir and becoming Kareena's sister-in-law, Sonam had replied, "I think Karisma, Lolo, constantly wants that, but Ranbir and I are better friends." After an year, Sonam married businessman Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Mumbai in May 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vayu in August 2022.

In a recent conversation, the Bombay Velvet actor had said that he is still labelled a 'cheater' for dating two 'very successful actresses'. Talking to Nikhil Kamath on his People by WTF podcast on his YouTube channel, Ranbir had said, "I dated two very successful actresses, and that just became my identity, that he’s a Casanova. I was labelled a cheater for a very large part of my life. I still am."

READ | This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paris Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem: How villagers in Pakistan collected money to send javelin player to Olympics

Paris Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem: How villagers in Pakistan collected money to send javelin player to Olympics

This actress was India’s first jubilee girl, her film ran in theatres for 3 years; later moved to Pakistan after...

This actress was India’s first jubilee girl, her film ran in theatres for 3 years; later moved to Pakistan after...

PM Modi to visit landslide-affected areas in Kerala's Wayanad today

PM Modi to visit landslide-affected areas in Kerala's Wayanad today

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries cuts 11% of its workforce, total number of employees to lose job will be....

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries cuts 11% of its workforce, total number of employees to lose job will be....

Bio Complete 3 Review: Best probiotic for weight loss

Bio Complete 3 Review: Best probiotic for weight loss

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement