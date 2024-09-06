Twitter
Kareena Kapoor Khan is the highest tax-paying actress in India, followed by Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh Khan is the highest tax-paying actor in the nation.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 02:32 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, highest tax-paying actress in India is...
Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram
The leading financial magazine Fortune India recently released a list of highest tax-paying celebrities in India in 2024. Shah Rukh Khan topped the list as he paid Rs 92 crore as taxes this year. Thalapathy Vijay and Salman Khan are the second and third celebrities on the list with the figures of Rs 80 crore and Rs 75 crore, respectively. Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Ajay Devgn, MS Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Sachin Tendulkar complete the top ten list of celebrities.

The actress, who paid Rs 20 crore as taxes in 2024 and is the highest tax-paying female celebity in India, is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has beaten the likes of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Anushka Sharma. Kiara Advani is the second highest tax-paying actress in India as she paid Rs 12 crore in taxes and Katrina Kaif occupies the third spot as she paid Rs 11 crore in taxes in 2024, as per Fortune India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Hansal Mehta's suspense mystery The Buckingham Murders. The actress plays a detective named Jasmeet Bhamra and investigates a child's murder in the upcoming film slated to release in cinemas next week on September 13. The Buckingham Murders also marks Kareena's debut as a producer. She has bankrolled the film along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

After the Hansal Mehta directorial, Kareena will next be seen in Singham Again. It is the threequel in the Singham series and the next chapter in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Slated to release on November 1, the action film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff in the leading roles. Singham Again will clash at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the occasion of Diwali.

