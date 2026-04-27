Not Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Yami Gautam; Aamir Khan calls this heroine 'best actress in India'

Talking about Sai Pallavi, Aamir Khan said, "I feel, if I were to speak from my heart, that Sai is the best actress we have in our country today." She makes her Bollywood debut in Aamir's latest production Ek Din, that also features Aamir's son Junaid Khan. The romantic drama releases on May 1.

Sai Pallavi is the best actor we have today and Junaid has done a good job too, says Aamir Khan about his latest production Ek Din, adding disarmingly that he cannot say much more about his son. At a musical event to promote the upcoming romantic drama, Aamir sang the title track of the movie, which is originally in the voice of Arijit Singh with music by Ram Sampath. Aamir was also seen getting emotional as the trailer played on at the event.

"As a producer, I feel so grateful for the intensity and the honesty with which each person has worked (in Ek Din). I know we are missing Arijit here, he sings so well. But Ram has given such great music. Sai has done such an amazing job. You will get absolutely blown and I feel, if I were to speak from my heart, that Sai is the best actress we have in our country today. Junaid has also done well but I cannot say much as he is my son," Aamir said at the event, held at SNDT College, Mumbai. The superstar thanked the cast and crew of the movie, adding that they have made the film with sincerity and now it is for the audience to judge it.

Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey. He is Aamir's former manager as well as assistant director on movies such as Taare Zameen Par, Delhi Belly, and Rang De Basanti. Aamir praised Pandey for making his debut film with lot of love and hard work. "He has been so hardworking. He has tolerated me. Actually me and Sunil, we go a long way together. He was an AD on Taare Zameen Par. Besides he was also in Delhi Belly, Rang De Basanti, and he also worked with me as a manager. Advait (Chandan, director of Laal Singh Chaddha and Secret Superstar) was also my manager and then Sunil. Somehow my managers become filmmakers. Sunil has really done a wonderful job. Sunil, thank you so much for making the film," the actor said.

Pallavi, who is making her Bollywood debut with the movie, said she is happy that her journey brought her to this room full of talented people. "Thank you Aamir sir for putting me in the space like this, for making me a part of this film where I am able to enjoy. This is going to be my first Hindi film and I am actually quite nervous but it's an absolutely beautiful journey. Thank you so much the whole team, Junaid was absolutely a beautiful co-star and an obedient child actually," she said. The romantic drama is Junaid's third film after Maharaj and Loveyapa. The actor said he had a great time shooting Ek Din. "Lovely time working with Pallavi, thank you so much. I think I do kind of agree with father, she is probably one of the best actresses we have in our country," he said.

Pandey thanked the team for putting the film together. "Filmmaking is such a collective art and yes, directors are put in front, but there's just so many people who work on the film and I strongly believe that if you change the cast and crew, the film will look different. So whatever we have today is a collective effort of some of the key people here, there are a lot more people who worked on the film," he said.

Junaid portrays an introvert person Rohan, who struggles to express his feelings for his office colleague, Meera (Pallavi). During a work trip to Japan, Meera meets with an accident and suffers from transient global amnesia, remembering only Rohan. The film is backed by Aamir Khan and his cousin Mansoor Khan, who directed Aamir in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, and Akele Hum Akele Tum. Ek Din is slated to release in theatres on May 1.

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