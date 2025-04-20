In 1999, Yukta Mookhey entered herself into the Femina Miss India contest, which she eventually won. She then also became the fourth Indian woman to win Miss World after winning the pageant in 1999. Yukta Mookhey worked as a successful model for many years before entering the film industry in 2001.

The Hindi film industry is filled with actresses who are tall and beautiful. Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, and Sonam Kapoor are some actresses who sometimes outshine the male actors regarding height. While Amitabh Bachchan is considered to be the tallest actor, there is one actress who is often considered to be Bollywood's tallest. We are talking about none other than Yukta Mookhey, winner of the Miss World 1999 pageant, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Yukta Mookhey is considered the tallest actress in Bollywood, taller than Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, and Sonam Kapoor. If she wears heels, she could easily also tower over Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Yukta Mookhey, former model and actress, was born in a Sindhi family in Mumbai. She was raised in Dubai till she was 7. Her family moved back to Mumbai in June 1986. Yukta Mookhey, after completing her schooling, studied zoology at the V. G. Vaze College in Mumbai. She also holds a diploma in computer sciences from Aptech and has studied Hindustani classical music for three years.

Yukta Mookhey worked as a successful model for many years before entering the film industry in 2001 with the Tamil movie Poovellam Un Vasam. She made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Pyaasa, opposite Aftab Shivdasani. The film proved to be a flop at the box office.

She was last seen in Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani's Good Newwz, where she played the role of an IVF centre patient.

As for her personal life, Yukta Mookhey, in 2008, tied the knot with Prince Tuli, a New York-based businessman and financial consultant. They have one son together.

A few years after the marriage, in 2013, cracks appeared in their relationship as Yukta Mookhey accused her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to domestic violence and harassment. In June 2014, the couple obtained a consensual divorce.