Not Deepika, Katrina, Ranbir Kapoor wanted to marry this actress, already started planning...

Before marrying Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor was in two high-profile relationships. He dated Deepika Padukone and then Katrina Kaif. Both the relationships reportedly ended on a bitter note.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple got married in the year 2022 and soon after the wedding, the couple welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor. Now, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to be seen together on the silver screen once again. They will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in the film 'Love & War' which will be directed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

During the promotion of 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', directed by Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor talked about his first meeting with Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir said that in the first meeting with Alia Bhatt, he had thought about his marriage and children. Ranbir Kapoor said, "We met each other for the first time on December 31, 2017. We were going to Israel to do some preparations for 'Brahmastra' and during this time we were sitting together on the flight."

He further added, "At that time, we were both single and that is why we were able to connect with each other. When the flight was taking off, I had already thought about marriage and my children and grandchildren. I think we both had married each other in our minds at that very moment."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming film is 'Love & War'. It was announced in January this year and the film will be released on Christmas next year. According to Pinkvilla's report, the shooting of the film will start from October this year and Vicky Kaushal will also join them by October 10.

