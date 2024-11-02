You will be surprised to know that Shah Rukh Khan, who gave one of his career's best performances in Baazigar, was not the first choice of the filmmakers. The film was first offered to another superstar, Anil Kapoor, but he rejected the role.

Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as Baazigar and Badshah of Bollywood, is celebrating his 59th birthday today. Shah Rukh Khan, who has been ruling the hearts of fans since the 90s, has given superhit films in every era. His acting is unmatched and his style of choosing films has made him famous as the King of Bollywood. The actor, who started his career on TV, is most popular for his film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) with Kajol which many assume gave him a superstar status. However, not many people are aware that Shah Rukh Khan, before DDLJ or Dil To Pagal Hai, proved his acting prowess and did such a film that very few people dare to do so early on in their career.

The film that made Shah Rukh Khan a superstar was none other than Baazigar in which he was paired opposite Kajol and Shilpa Shetty. The film made on a budget of Rs 4 crore, collected Rs 32 crore worldwide and turned out to be a blockbuster. It was this film that not only earned Shah Rukh Khan fame but also made him a superstar.

DDLJ was released after Baazigar and, in its true sense, it was Baazigar that proved to be a game changer in Shah Rukh Khan's long and illustrious career.

You will be surprised to know that Shah Rukh Khan, who gave one of his career's best performances in Baazigar, was not the first choice of the filmmakers. The film was first offered to another superstar, Anil Kapoor, but he rejected the role.

In an interview with Komal Nahta, Abbas-Mustan once said, "When we were ready with the story of Baazigar, we first went to Anil Kapoor. He was shooting for Roop Ki Rani Choro Ki Raja and he said this subject is too risky. He said it’s good but I won’t do it. He refused politely.”

Abaas-Mustan then approached Salman Khan but he also turned down the offer as he thought that the role was too dark for him.

Baazigar then went to Shah Rukh Khan who scripted history at the box office when the film was released.

READ | 'Friends tried to...': When Rajesh Khanna walked in with Hema Malini, this actor was left 'humiliated', not Dharmendra