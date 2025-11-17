Not Border, Lakshya, LOC Kargil, Uri; first film to release in 800 exclusive cinemas dedicated to Indian Armed Forces is...

Farhan Akhtar-starrer 120 Bahadur is poised to make exhibition history as the first film to release across India’s defense theater network, reaching over 800 cinema halls serving the country’s military community.

Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios' 120 Bahadur is set to create history as the first film to be released across India's Defense Theaters nationwide. While the film is all set to arrive in theaters in three days, the makers took an unprecedented first-of-its-kind move of launching paid previews on 18th November, marking the 63rd anniversary of the legendary 1962 Battle of Rezang La. Bookings are open now with 30+ shows across India. Showcasing a fierce, inspiring, and untold chapter of one of India’s biggest wars, where 120 heroic Indian soldiers held their ground against 3,000 Chinese troops, the trailer has deeply resonated with audiences and earned widespread praise.

120 Bahadur is poised to make exhibition history as the first film to release across India’s defense theater network, reaching over 800 cinema halls serving the country’s military community. Spearheaded by PictureTime in partnership with GenSync Brat Media, the film’s exclusive screenings for defense personnel and their families aim to bridge a long-standing gap between the entertainment industry and India’s armed forces. This initiative will also bring theatrical experiences to soldiers and families stationed in remote regions across the country.

Vishal Ramchandani, CEO of Excel Entertainment, said, "120 Bahadur’ honors the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces,”. He further added, "We feel truly privileged that the soldiers whose spirit the film celebrates will be watching it with their families. Our sincere thanks to PictureTime for facilitating this screening for those who serve the nation."

Speaking about this historic move by the makers, Sushil Chaudhary, founder-CEO of PictureTime, said, "There are 1.5 million active soldiers and over six million viewers. But only 30% of India’s 20-million strong veteran and family audience has access to defense cinemas,”. He further added, "We aim to expand the ecosystem to additionally reach the underserved 70% and we begin with a bang with ‘120 Bahadur,’ a film we know will deeply resonate with the forces."

120 Bahadur recounts the extraordinary courage of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, who, along with his men, stood against all odds in one of the most defining battles of Indian military history. At its heart, one unwavering line echoes through the film: "Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge."

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production and releases in cinemas on 21st November 2025.

