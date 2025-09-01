Not Bhagyashree, but Kapil Sharma's 'Bua' was OG choice for Maine Pyar Kiya, she was dropped for this 'bizzare' reason, years later Sooraj Barjatya met her and..

Did you know Bhagyashree wasn't the first choice to play Suman in Maine Pyar Kiya. She was signed after Upasana Singh was dropped from the film. Years later Sooraj Barjatya cast her again, but she confronted him.

Actress Bhagyashree marked her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya, and her debut is still considered a benchmark in the film industry. With just one film, Bhagyashree became a superstar, a tough competitor to already established heroines, in the likes of Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, and others. What Bhagyashree achieved with Maine Pyar Kiya is still a far-fetched dream for every aspiring actress. One film made her destiny, and she's still best remembered for Prem ki Suman. However, you will be shocked to know that before Bhagyashree, Sooraj Barjatya signed another actress to play Suman opposite Salman. An actress was finalised to play the female lead in Maine Pyar Kiya, but she was replaced at the end moment with Bhagyashree, and the rest is history.

The OG choice for Salman Khan's leading lady for Maine Pyar Kiya is...

This will surprise you: the original choice for Maine Pyar Kiya was Upasana Singh, yes, the veteran actress, popularly known for playing Kapil Sharma's bua (aunt) in Comedy Knights with Kapil, was originally signed for Sooraj Barjatya's film. Singh herself made this confession on Aman Aulja's podcast. Singh was hurt by Sooraj for replacing her at the last moment, and that's the reason why she didn't see the film for many years. Decades later, Sooraj Barjatya approached Upasana again, this time for a supporting role in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. Upasana, who was furious with Sooraj, confronted him.

Watch the BIG revelation of Upasana Singh

When Upasana Singh confronted Sooraj Barjatya

Singh revealed that during the shoot of MPKDH, Sooraj called Upasana on the sets and made the major reveal. Sooraj asked Kareena and others do they knew who was the original choice for Suman? While they were thinking about a name, Sooraj revealed that it was Upasana Singh. She got the perfect moment to ask him, "Why did you replace me?"

Sooraj Barjatya on why Upasana was replaced in Maine Pyar Kiya

After Upasana confronted Sooraj, he replied that the prime reason why she was replaced in Maine Pyar Kiya, that she looked taller than Salman. The height difference made Upasana lose the golden opportunity