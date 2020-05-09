Not being able to incorporate 'Tere Bina' in movies, Salman Khan shoots song with Jacqueline at Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan has shot for a song on his Panvel farmhouse. Titled 'Tere Bina', the song also features Jacqueline Fernandez in the female lead. The actor conducted an interview with Waluscha D'Souza on his farmhouse, where he went on to spill some details about the song.

Salman sat besides Jacqueline during his interview with Waluscha in his farmhouse. Unable to release the song with any of his movies, the actor said, "Ek gaana mere zehen me tha and then I thought ki iss gaane ko iss time me release kar hi dete hain."

Revealing a few more details of the song, Salman added, "We took almost four days to shoot, however, we have not shown much of this property, because I don't want to show it." When Jacqueline stressed on knowing why exactly wasn't Salman willing to explore more locations for the song, Khan simply said, "It's my home."

Watch the interview here:

Salman crooned the song and also turned the DOP for it. The actor was last seen taking care of the needy under coronavirus lockdown. A video of him loading food essentials in a truck had gone viral. Jacqueline, Waluscha and Iulia were also seen in the video. Salman is currently awaiting the release of Prabhudheva's film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', which was slated for Eid release.