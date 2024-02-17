Twitter
Not Ayushmann Khurrana but this actor was originally considered for Badhaai Ho, after rejecting he said...

Director Amit Ravidernath Sharma approached Sidharth Malhotra with the script, but he rejected Badhaai Ho.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 04:46 PM IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana enjoyed the best career phase from 2017-2019. In these two years, Ayushmann scored seven consecutive hits at the box office: Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl, and Bala. Among them, Badhaai Do earned the most praise for its wholesome family entertainment. 

Amit Ravindernath Sharma-directed family drama revolves around veteran couple Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao, with the late Surekha Sikri with Sanya Malhotra, and Ayushmann. Released on October 18, Badhaai Ho was a blockbuster, grossing Rs 221 crores worldwide. Apart from Neena, Gajraj, and Surekha, Ayushmann earned praise for his performance. Badhaai Ho is among Ayushmann's biggest hits, but surprisingly he wasn't the first choice for the film. 

Badhaai Ho was originally considered with...

Sidharth Malhotra was considered to play the lead role in Badhaai Ho, but he rejected the film. A few months after the movie was released, Sidharth confirmed about being approached for the film, and his rejection. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when a fan asked Sidharth if he regretted losing Badhaai Ho to Ayushmaan, he said, "No, not at all. I do not think of scripts once I say yes or no. I think one has to follow their instinct. There is no one way of going about your career. I think everything happens for a reason. I was very happy to see the way it was and what it did for the whole team after the film came out."

Badhaai Ho emerged as the ninth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2018. The film won four awards at the 64th Filmfare Awards, including Best Actress (Critics) for Neena, Best Supporting Actress for Sikri, and Best Supporting Actor for Rao. Badhaai Ho also won two National Film Awards: Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, and Best Supporting Actress for Sikri. The movie was remade in Tamil under Boney Kapoor's production, Veetla Vishesham. The film was followed by a spiritual successor Badhaai Do (2022). 
 

