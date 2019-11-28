Not awkward! Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will promote Love Aaj Kal 2 together post break-up

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have stopped seeing each other for a while now. The two, according to various reports, had a mutual break-up and decide to stay away from each other to 'focus on professional life'.

According to the latest source quoted by Times of India, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will promote Love Aaj Kal 2 in different cities across India. The two are apparently not bitter about their relationship post the supposed break-up they went through.

The report went on to claim that Sara and Kartik also complained about not finding much 'we-time' with each other. The duo, however, has no bad blood and is in constant touch with each other, talking on the phone every now and then.

More so, after news of their break-up hit headlines, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were once again spotted together. They were seen at matchmaker Karan Johar's office during the occasion of Diwali. They even posed for the cameras then. It is still, however, unsure whether Sara and Kartik met Karan Johar for professional or personal reasons.