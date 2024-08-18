Twitter
Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's father breaks silence, says, 'had full faith in Mamata Banerjee, but now...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Bollywood

Not Aryan, Suhana, or AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan got special gift from NASA for this 10 year old | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation, Smit Sheth lauded the generosity and humbleness of Shah Rukh Khan and shared fond memories from Swades.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 08:27 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Not Aryan, Suhana, or AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan got special gift from NASA for this 10 year old | Exclusive
Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana, Aryan, AbRam
Former child artiste Smit Sheth has fond memories of Swades. Smit played Chiku in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer and his performance was praised by the critics and audience alike. Before Swades, Smit played several roles in movies and series, including Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Baghban, and Vishnu Puran. But, Smit considers Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial as the 'cornerstone' of his career.  

When Shah Rukh massaged Smit's foot

During the exclusive interaction, Smit Sheth reveals that according to him, SRK is the most jovial, playful person, who gets along with the kids instantly. Recalling the memories from Swades, Smit asserts that during his introduction scene, he hurt his ankle, and then Khan massaged his foot for some time. "In the scene, where I taking Mohan through a house, the other kids hopped into his van. At that time, I slipped and hurt my ankle. There was a sewer, so he went down to his knees, near the swear and he started giving me a foot massage. He also assured me that they will resume shooting after he feels alright." 

Shah Rukh Khan brought a special gift for Smit from NASA

Smit recalls another memory, "That year Koi Mil Gaya was released, and I was fond of Cosmos. So I shared my likeness to the film and my interest in the stars. So when he went to NASA, he brought certain charts of space shuttles, and planets, which were not easily available anywhere. I still have those in my home." 

Smit on willing to return to movies

Smit quit films in 2010, to concentrate on his studies. Now after establishing himself in the corporate sector, Smit wishes to comeback in films, and he would be happy to balance his professional life with acting again. "I have a team who is willing to support me. So now I'm ready to make a comeback in films again. 

Read: 'Aap kab tak ghar baithoge': Baghban child actor Smit Sheth reveals this director advised him to quit films | Exclusive

