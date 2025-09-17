Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Arshad Warsi, this actor was first choice for Jolly LLB; he unknowingly rejected the 2013 hit; it's not Akshay Kumar

'PM, top govt officials and...': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi finally breaks silence on Asia Cup 2025 boycott U-turn

US Navy, Air forces reach Chittagong, what is it planning? Know what’s behind US-Bangladesh ties

Donald Trump carries fridge full of blood inside his bulletproof limousine to the UK, here's why

The ‘Door to Hell’ burning for 54 years; where is it and how did it begin?

Who is Andy Pycroft? ICC match referee at centre of IND–PAK Asia Cup 2025 handshake row

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Nepal, here's what we know so far

Google Gemini Nano Banana is viral in India; check out all top trends

Charlie Kirk assassination: Suspicious package found at Turning Point USA's headquarters ahead of Kirk's memorial, probe on

2009 IPL champions in line to join Ajit Agarkar as BCCI plots India's selection committee revamp

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Arshad Warsi, this actor was first choice for Jolly LLB; he unknowingly rejected the 2013 hit; it's not Akshay Kumar

Not Arshad Warsi, this actor was first choice for Jolly LLB; he rejected it

'PM, top govt officials and...': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi finally breaks silence on Asia Cup 2025 boycott U-turn

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi finally breaks silence on Asia Cup 2025 boycott U-turn

US Navy, Air forces reach Chittagong, what is it planning? Know what’s behind US-Bangladesh ties

US Navy, Air forces reach Chittagong, what is it planning? Know what’s behind US

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Not Arshad Warsi, this actor was first choice for Jolly LLB; he unknowingly rejected the 2013 hit; it's not Akshay Kumar

Shreyas Talpade rejected the first draft of Jolly LLB due to his busy schedule. When the film released in 2013, he was shocked to know that it's the same script that he had denied.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 11:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Not Arshad Warsi, this actor was first choice for Jolly LLB; he unknowingly rejected the 2013 hit; it's not Akshay Kumar
Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Jolly LLB 3 is one of the most awaited Bollywood films this year as it puts Arshad Warsi's Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly from the 2013 film Jolly LLB against Akshay Kumar's Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly from the 2017 film Jolly LLB 2. The third installment in the legal  comedy drama series releases in cinemas this Friday on September 19.

Jolly LLB became a sleeper hit in 2013 and one of the major reasons behind its success was Arshad Warsi's strong performance. However, Arshad was not the first choice for the film as the director Subhash Kapoor, who also made the sequel and has also directed the threequel, had first approached Shreyas Talpade for the first part in the series. Shreyas unknowingly rejected the film and was shocked to know after its release that it was the same film that he had denied due to his busy schedule.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the Om Shanti Om actor said, "I remember meeting director Subhash (Kapoor) Ji and he narrated me a story. At that time, I was tied up with other commitments, so things didn’t move ahead. A few years later when Jolly LLB (2013) released, I watched it and immediately called him to congratulate him. I told him, 'Sir, what a film, lovely film, I simply loved it, great work.' And he (Subhash) just laughed and said, 'Don’t you remember? I had come to you with this film.' I said, no sir, I remember meeting you, but this was not the film. He said, 'Of course, it was Jolly. I changed a few things, but essentially this was the story I brought to you.'"

Talpade further added, "I was shocked when he told me the whole thing. I told him, 'Please tell me this was not the same film.' It unfortunately was, I never knew I was missing out on such an opportunity." The actor added that he doesn't regret missing Jolly LLB as he stated, "Arshad (Warsi) did a fantastic job with it, he played the role of Jagdish Tyagi brilliantly. Sometimes that’s how things are meant to be. I was tied up with other projects, and I missed the bus on a project which has managed to win so many hearts but who could have predicted it back then. It’s part and parcel of the journey. There is always a risk when you say no for a project as one can’t predict the box office or audience response."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shreyas Talpade had four releases this year. The first was the political drama Emergency headlined by Kangana Ranaut, the second was the horror comedy Kapkapiii. He was then seen in the ensemble comedy Housefull 5 and his most recent release was Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4. Except for Housefull 5, the other three movies bombed at the box office.

READ | Aryan Khan clicks Shah Rukh Khan's photo with paps at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, viral video breaks the internet

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Finding Global Scale: Bitgrit’s Growth Playbook for Indian AI startups
Finding Global Scale: Bitgrit’s Growth Playbook for Indian AI startups
Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif makes SHOCKING remark on US politicians: 'They accept bribes openly from Israel, if I...'
Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif makes SHOCKING remark on US politicians: 'They a
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing handshake, says, 'no sportsman spirit...'
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing
Disha Patani house firing case: Two accused, belonging to Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang, killed in encounter
Disha Patani house firing case: Two accused killed in encounter
Who is Srinivas Phatak? Indian-origin man appointed new CFO of Rs1,35,70,15,60,50,000 company, gets whopping salary of Rs...
Who is Srinivas Phatak? Indian-origin man appointed new CFO of Rs1,35,70,15,60,5
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE