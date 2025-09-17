Not Arshad Warsi, this actor was first choice for Jolly LLB; he unknowingly rejected the 2013 hit; it's not Akshay Kumar

Shreyas Talpade rejected the first draft of Jolly LLB due to his busy schedule. When the film released in 2013, he was shocked to know that it's the same script that he had denied.

Jolly LLB 3 is one of the most awaited Bollywood films this year as it puts Arshad Warsi's Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly from the 2013 film Jolly LLB against Akshay Kumar's Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly from the 2017 film Jolly LLB 2. The third installment in the legal comedy drama series releases in cinemas this Friday on September 19.

Jolly LLB became a sleeper hit in 2013 and one of the major reasons behind its success was Arshad Warsi's strong performance. However, Arshad was not the first choice for the film as the director Subhash Kapoor, who also made the sequel and has also directed the threequel, had first approached Shreyas Talpade for the first part in the series. Shreyas unknowingly rejected the film and was shocked to know after its release that it was the same film that he had denied due to his busy schedule.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the Om Shanti Om actor said, "I remember meeting director Subhash (Kapoor) Ji and he narrated me a story. At that time, I was tied up with other commitments, so things didn’t move ahead. A few years later when Jolly LLB (2013) released, I watched it and immediately called him to congratulate him. I told him, 'Sir, what a film, lovely film, I simply loved it, great work.' And he (Subhash) just laughed and said, 'Don’t you remember? I had come to you with this film.' I said, no sir, I remember meeting you, but this was not the film. He said, 'Of course, it was Jolly. I changed a few things, but essentially this was the story I brought to you.'"

Talpade further added, "I was shocked when he told me the whole thing. I told him, 'Please tell me this was not the same film.' It unfortunately was, I never knew I was missing out on such an opportunity." The actor added that he doesn't regret missing Jolly LLB as he stated, "Arshad (Warsi) did a fantastic job with it, he played the role of Jagdish Tyagi brilliantly. Sometimes that’s how things are meant to be. I was tied up with other projects, and I missed the bus on a project which has managed to win so many hearts but who could have predicted it back then. It’s part and parcel of the journey. There is always a risk when you say no for a project as one can’t predict the box office or audience response."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shreyas Talpade had four releases this year. The first was the political drama Emergency headlined by Kangana Ranaut, the second was the horror comedy Kapkapiii. He was then seen in the ensemble comedy Housefull 5 and his most recent release was Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4. Except for Housefull 5, the other three movies bombed at the box office.

