After crashing the internet with her "I said YES" post, Malaika Arora revealed that she didn't agree to get settled with her beau Arjun Kapoor, but for her new show. Malaika unveiled her show 'Moving In with Malaika on her social media, and even mocked netizens for assuming her previous post as her wedding announcement.

Moving In with Malaika will stream on Disneyplus Hotstar from December 5.