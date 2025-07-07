Not Arijit Singh, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Honey Singh, Pritam; this Indian musician has opened their own pizza chain

Currently operating from a flagship boutique outlet in Andheri, Mumbai, the brand is targeting to scale to 50 outlets across India’s top five metros over the course of the next three years.

The rapper, singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Badshah has entered into India's rapidly expanding quick service restaurant (QSR) industry with the launch of his brand-new venture - Badboy Pizza, a mass-premium pizza QSR chain. The brand has been launched in strategic collaboration with Ghost Kitchens India, one of India's largest cloud kitchen-led F&B companies, helmed by serial entrepreneur Karan Tanna.

Currently operating from a flagship boutique outlet in Andheri, Mumbai, the brand is targeting to scale to 50 outlets across India’s top five metros over the course of the next three years, with the objective of achieving an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 150 crore. Designed as a hybrid format comprising dine-in outlets and cloud kitchens, the brand aspires to deliver a consistently elevated, premium pizza experience rooted in cultural relevance, authenticity and accessibility - qualities closely aligned with Badshah’s personal identity: desi, chic and unapologetically authentic.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, brings to this venture his deep entrepreneurial pedigree. His diversified portfolio includes fashion label (Badfit), nightlife venue (Dragonfly), fine dining restaurants (Sago, Sidera, Sivelle) media ventures (Pentertainment 0075, Aaho TV, Apra Films, After Hours), along with strategic investments in high-growth platforms such as Droom, Ultimate Kho Kho and Crickpe.



Talking about his new pizza chain, Badshah shares, "Badboy Pizza is an extension of my personality - rooted, bold and real and this launch is special since I’ve always dreamt of having my own pizza chain! Drawing upon diverse culinary experiences from my travels over the years, my vision was to forge a brand that embodies international quality while resonating deeply with homegrown appeal. Partnering with Karan Tanna and Ghost Kitchens ensures we’re building not just a brand, but a truly world class and accessible culinary experience."

Ghost Kitchens India is a category leader in cloud-first food businesses, currently operating 12 delivery-first brands including Starboy Pizza, New York Waffles, and Speak Burgers by Chef Vicky Ratnani. Karan Tanna, CEO, Ghost Kitchens India states, "Badboy Pizza is poised to be the most exciting QSR launch of the decade. The brand reimagines what scalable QSRs of the future will look like. Badshah’s ability to shape trends and influence youth culture gives this brand an unmatched edge. Together, we’re building the future of QSR experiences in India."

With an average per-person cost of Rs 400, Badboy Pizza aligns with national popular pizza chains, making a sophisticated and innovative culinary experience accessible to a broad and discerning audience.

READ | Meet Hans Zimmer, was thrown out of 8 schools, won 2 Oscars, set to make Indian cinema debut as Ramayana music composer with AR Rahman