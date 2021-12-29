Not Anushka Sharma, THIS actress was first choice for Salman Khan's 'Sultan'

The sports drama 'Sultan' featured Salman Khan in titular role and Anushka Sharma who played wrestlers in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. It was a blockbuster success as it earned a gross collection of around Rs 620 crores worldwide.

However, Salman Khan recently revealed that before Anushka Sharma, another actress was being considered for the role. It would have been the debut of that actress in Bollywood if she would have been finalised in the role. She is none other than Mrunal Thakur whose first Hindi film 'Love Sonia' later came out in 2018.

Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor are currently busy promoting their upcoming sports drama 'Jersey'. During the promotions, the stars visited the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' during the Weekend Ka Vaar epsiodes hosted by Salman Khan. The 'Sultan' actor then revealed that the film's director Ali Abaas Zafar had brought Mrunal to actor's farmhouse in Panvel. He then disclosed why she was not cast in the film as he said, "“Uss waqt yeh pehelwan type nahin lagti thi (At that time, she did not look like a wrestler)."

'Sultan' was the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar. Later, the filmmaker directed the superstar in two other films - 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in 2017 and 'Bharat' in 2019.

Meanwhile, 'Jersey' which was scheduled to release on 31st December 2021, has now been postponed amid the rising Covid-19 cases across the nation. The new release date hasn't been announced yet by the makers.